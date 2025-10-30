Alleged Misuse of Funds in Himachal By-Election Sparks Controversy

The Himachal Pradesh High Court has taken significant steps by notifying the state government and the Kangra Central Cooperative Bank (KCCB) amid allegations of fund misuse during the Dehra assembly by-election held in July 2024.

The petition, brought forward by BJP contender Hoshiyar Singh, who was narrowly defeated by Kamlesh Thakur, centers on claims that financial inducements influenced the electoral process.

Singh alleges that the KCCB made unauthorized disbursements to Mahila Mandals and transferred substantial amounts to women's self-help groups, potentially breaching election conduct rules. The high court has been urged to sanction an impartial inquiry into these claims as they involve significant political figures.

