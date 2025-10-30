Left Menu

Alleged Misuse of Funds in Himachal By-Election Sparks Controversy

The Himachal Pradesh High Court has issued notices to the state government and Kangra Central Cooperative Bank regarding a petition alleging fund misuse during the July 2024 Dehra by-election. Filed by BJP's Hoshiyar Singh, the plea demands an investigation into funds disbursed to women, allegedly violating the poll code.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 30-10-2025 23:47 IST | Created: 30-10-2025 23:47 IST
Alleged Misuse of Funds in Himachal By-Election Sparks Controversy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Himachal Pradesh High Court has taken significant steps by notifying the state government and the Kangra Central Cooperative Bank (KCCB) amid allegations of fund misuse during the Dehra assembly by-election held in July 2024.

The petition, brought forward by BJP contender Hoshiyar Singh, who was narrowly defeated by Kamlesh Thakur, centers on claims that financial inducements influenced the electoral process.

Singh alleges that the KCCB made unauthorized disbursements to Mahila Mandals and transferred substantial amounts to women's self-help groups, potentially breaching election conduct rules. The high court has been urged to sanction an impartial inquiry into these claims as they involve significant political figures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
US grants India 6 months waiver from sanctions on Chabahar port project

US grants India 6 months waiver from sanctions on Chabahar port project

 India
2
Cyber Crime Crackdown: WhatsApp Administrators Booked in Defamation Case

Cyber Crime Crackdown: WhatsApp Administrators Booked in Defamation Case

 India
3
UPDATE 5-Eli Lilly raises forecasts on surging international demand for weight-loss drugs

UPDATE 5-Eli Lilly raises forecasts on surging international demand for weig...

 Global
4
Trump and Xi's Diplomatic Chess Game: A High-Stakes Economic Encounter

Trump and Xi's Diplomatic Chess Game: A High-Stakes Economic Encounter

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Conscious AI is a myth born of hype and science fiction

Crisis-sensitive risk spillovers connect energy and food markets

Beyond the Hype: What keeps students loyal to AI-powered education platforms

Future of farming goes high-tech: Key AI trends powering agricultural innovation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025