MoS Bhupathi Raju Unveils Second Edition of ‘Udyog Bharti’ Hindi Magazine

The Ministry of Heavy Industries (MHI) released the second edition of its in-house Hindi magazine ‘Udyog Bharti’ on October 31, 2025, marking yet another milestone in its ongoing efforts to promote Rajbhasha Hindi in official communication and administration. The magazine was formally launched by the Minister of State for Heavy Industries, Shri Bhupathiraju Srinivasa Varma, at an official ceremony attended by key ministry officials and staff.

The release event was graced by Shri Kamran Rizvi, Secretary, MHI, Dr. Hanif Qureshi, Additional Secretary, and Shri Vijay Mittal, Joint Secretary, along with senior officers and members of the editorial team behind the publication. The gathering celebrated the success of Udyog Bharti as a vibrant platform promoting linguistic inclusivity while reflecting the Ministry’s developmental initiatives.

Promoting Hindi in Industrial Communication

In his address, Shri Bhupathiraju Srinivasa Varma lauded the publication as a reflection of the Ministry’s dedication to linguistic and administrative harmony.

“The ‘Udyog Bharti’ magazine symbolizes our Ministry’s continuous efforts to promote Rajbhasha Hindi. It showcases how we can achieve administrative efficiency while preserving and celebrating our linguistic heritage,” he said.

The Minister added that the publication is not merely a departmental periodical but a medium of creative and intellectual expression for the Ministry’s employees and associated industrial organizations. It offers insights into government policies, achievements, and innovations across the heavy industries sector.

He further reiterated that the Government of India places a strong emphasis on enhancing the use of Hindi in official work to ensure communication is inclusive, accessible, and reflective of India’s linguistic diversity.

Secretary Highlights the Role of ‘Udyog Bharti’ in Rajbhasha Promotion

Shri Kamran Rizvi, Secretary, MHI, appreciated the editorial team and contributors for their commitment and creative input. He noted that Udyog Bharti plays a crucial role in encouraging officials to use Hindi in their day-to-day correspondence, reports, and official documents.

“This magazine is an important tool in strengthening the use of Hindi in our administrative framework. It encourages not only the employees of the Ministry but also the industry stakeholders to communicate more in Hindi,” Shri Rizvi said.

He added that the publication helps foster a culture of linguistic inclusivity and serves as a bridge between industrial policies and the public through engaging articles, interviews, and success stories.

A Platform Showcasing Industrial Growth and Innovation

The Udyog Bharti magazine highlights key policy updates, success stories of industries, and government initiatives under the Ministry of Heavy Industries. It serves as a knowledge-sharing platform covering a wide range of topics, including:

Industrial modernization and technology advancement.

Initiatives supporting Make in India and Aatmanirbhar Bharat.

Electric mobility, sustainability, and renewable energy integration.

Performance of Central Public Sector Enterprises (CPSEs) under MHI.

Employee achievements, cultural programs, and language promotion activities.

By blending industrial insights with linguistic empowerment, Udyog Bharti underscores the Ministry’s dual commitment — strengthening India’s industrial base while nurturing the nation’s linguistic identity.

Aligning with the Government’s Rajbhasha Policy

The Government of India’s Rajbhasha policy encourages the progressive use of Hindi in all ministries, departments, and public sector undertakings. The Ministry of Heavy Industries has consistently implemented various measures to comply with this vision, such as:

Organizing Rajbhasha workshops and competitions to motivate officials.

Introducing training programs and online modules for Hindi correspondence.

Recognizing departments and employees who excel in the use of Hindi.

Publishing Hindi newsletters and journals to enhance visibility and usage.

Through such initiatives, the Ministry ensures that Hindi becomes an effective tool for governance, promoting inclusivity across linguistic backgrounds while maintaining administrative excellence.

Vision for Future Editions

With the successful release of its second edition, the Ministry plans to expand the reach of ‘Udyog Bharti’ across its associated PSUs and industrial organizations. Future editions will feature digital versions, integrating multimedia content and interactive articles to engage a wider audience.

The Ministry also envisions using the magazine as a platform to document best practices, innovative technologies, and success stories from the Indian industrial landscape — thereby inspiring public sector units and private enterprises alike to align with the nation’s growth objectives.

“Our goal is to make ‘Udyog Bharti’ a mirror of India’s industrial progress and a medium for strengthening the use of Hindi in governance,” Shri Varma added.

Strengthening Language, Strengthening Industry

The release of the second edition of Udyog Bharti reflects the Ministry’s deep-rooted commitment to linguistic diversity, transparency, and innovation. By promoting Hindi while disseminating knowledge about industrial advancements, the Ministry of Heavy Industries continues to uphold the Government’s vision of ‘Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat’ — a united and progressive India.