SA to Assume Interim SADC Leadership Following Madagascar Turmoil

South Africa is set to take on a critical regional leadership role following recent political developments in Madagascar, which have affected that country’s ability to fulfil its duties as the current Chair of the Southern African Development Community (SADC).

At its meeting held this week, Cabinet approved a formal request from SADC Executive Secretary Elias Mpedi for South Africa to assume interim leadership of the regional body. This decision ensures the uninterrupted functioning of SADC’s institutions and programmes during a period of uncertainty in one of its member states.

Upholding Regional Stability and Continuity

Cabinet confirmed that South Africa will host all SADC meetings scheduled from November 2025, taking over the interim Chairship until the SADC Summit of Heads of State and Government convenes to make a formal determination.

“This request is in line with Articles 9A(2)(b) and 10(4) of the SADC Treaty, which stipulate that when a sitting Chairperson is unable to fulfil their duties, the incoming Chair should assume interim responsibilities until the Summit decides,” Cabinet said in an official statement.

The move reflects South Africa’s longstanding commitment to regional stability, democratic governance, and multilateral cooperation.

Establishing an Inter-Ministerial Committee

To ensure effective coordination and execution of these responsibilities, Cabinet announced the establishment of an Inter-Ministerial Committee (IMC) that will guide and monitor South Africa’s interim tenure.

The IMC will bring together key departments, including:

The Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO)

The Department of Trade, Industry and Competition

The Department of Defence

The Department of Home Affairs

The National Treasury

And other strategic entities engaged in regional integration and security.

This committee will oversee South Africa’s preparations for hosting SADC ministerial, technical, and policy-level meetings, and ensure seamless coordination with the SADC Secretariat in Gaborone, Botswana.

Context: Political Developments in Madagascar

The decision follows political instability in Madagascar, which has disrupted the island nation’s ability to continue its chairing duties. While the SADC Secretariat has not issued an official public statement on the specifics, sources within the bloc have cited governance challenges and recent civil unrest as contributing factors that prompted the Executive Secretary’s request for South African leadership.

South Africa, as the designated incoming Chair for the next rotation, was identified as the most capable member state to provide continuity, administrative capacity, and political stability during this transitional period.

A Tradition of Regional Leadership

South Africa’s assumption of interim leadership comes at a time when SADC faces pressing challenges, including regional peacekeeping efforts, cross-border trade facilitation, climate adaptation, and post-conflict recovery.

This is not the first time South Africa has played a stabilising role within SADC. The country has previously chaired the organisation during critical junctures, including leading mediation efforts in Lesotho, Zimbabwe, and Mozambique, and supporting the SADC Mission in the Democratic Republic of Congo (SAMIDRC).

By stepping in once again, South Africa demonstrates its commitment to regional solidarity and its readiness to uphold SADC’s founding principles of peace, security, and economic cooperation.

Strengthening Regional Integration

Officials from the Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO) have confirmed that preparations are already underway for South Africa to host several high-level SADC engagements beginning in late November 2025. These include meetings of:

The SADC Council of Ministers

The SADC Organ on Politics, Defence and Security Cooperation

Various sectoral ministerial committees addressing trade, energy, and infrastructure.

Hosting these meetings will also present South Africa with an opportunity to promote regional economic integration, advance the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) agenda, and align SADC’s priorities with the African Union’s Vision 2063.

Upholding the Spirit of SADC Cooperation

Cabinet reaffirmed that South Africa’s interim role is aimed purely at preserving SADC’s institutional continuity, not replacing Madagascar as Chair. The final determination on the permanent Chairship will be made at the next SADC Heads of State Summit, expected in mid-2026.

“Our assumption of interim responsibilities reflects South Africa’s unwavering commitment to regional unity and cooperation,” Cabinet said. “We will continue to work with all member states to ensure the stability, prosperity, and progress of the Southern African region.”

A Focus on Peace, Prosperity, and Partnership

During its interim leadership, South Africa is expected to focus on advancing SADC’s core strategic objectives, including:

Deepening economic integration and industrialisation ;

Strengthening regional peace and security mechanisms ;

Enhancing infrastructure development and energy cooperation ; and

Promoting inclusive, sustainable growth across member states.

Diplomatic observers view South Africa’s temporary stewardship as an opportunity to reinforce its leadership credentials within the region and to bolster collaboration among SADC’s 16 member states in addressing shared challenges.

A Smooth Transition Ahead

As South Africa prepares to host its first round of SADC meetings under the interim arrangement, government officials have expressed confidence that the transition will be seamless. The Inter-Ministerial Committee is expected to finalise its first implementation plan by early November 2025, ensuring readiness for the influx of delegations and the execution of high-level regional decisions.

South Africa’s assumption of interim leadership not only underscores its regional diplomatic maturity but also signals a broader commitment to African-led solutions for peace, development, and governance.