Left Menu

Hefty Ransom Secures UAE Hostages in Mali

A significant ransom payment has secured the release of two UAE citizens abducted by al Qaeda-linked insurgents in Mali. This deal highlights the ongoing issue of kidnappings by extremist groups in West Africa, affecting the region's security and economic stability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-10-2025 18:16 IST | Created: 31-10-2025 18:16 IST
Hefty Ransom Secures UAE Hostages in Mali
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Two citizens from the United Arab Emirates, held captive by al Qaeda-linked insurgents in Mali, have been freed following a negotiation involving a hefty ransom payment, sources revealed on Thursday. The hostages are anticipated to return to the UAE shortly.

The ransom, totaling approximately $50 million, was reportedly covered by the UAE. Additionally, sources confirmed the release of an Iranian captive. This financial transaction provides the insurgent group Jama'at Nusrat al-Islam wal-Muslimin (JNIM) with significant resources to strengthen their operations.

Mali's military government, which took power during a coup in 2021, continues to struggle against insurgent groups despite attempts to enhance national security. JNIM's actions, including kidnapping campaigns and a fuel blockade, underline the destabilizing impact of these groups in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tech Giants Flex Capital Muscle Amid AI Investment Surge

Tech Giants Flex Capital Muscle Amid AI Investment Surge

 Global
2
Dodgers' Battle Plan: Roberts Considers Lineup Shake-up in World Series Showdown

Dodgers' Battle Plan: Roberts Considers Lineup Shake-up in World Series Show...

 Global
3
Keiko Fujimori's Presidential Bid: A New Chapter in Peruvian Politics

Keiko Fujimori's Presidential Bid: A New Chapter in Peruvian Politics

 Peru
4
A License to Lead: Rachel Reeves' Integrity Under Scrutiny

A License to Lead: Rachel Reeves' Integrity Under Scrutiny

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI cuts supply chain emissions by over 1,000 tons annually

Blockchain could revolutionize IoT security, if scalability and energy costs are solved

AI models hallucinate because they’re rewarded for guessing

How AI fuels democratic erosion and environmental collapse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025