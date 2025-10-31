Hefty Ransom Secures UAE Hostages in Mali

Two citizens from the United Arab Emirates, held captive by al Qaeda-linked insurgents in Mali, have been freed following a negotiation involving a hefty ransom payment, sources revealed on Thursday. The hostages are anticipated to return to the UAE shortly.

The ransom, totaling approximately $50 million, was reportedly covered by the UAE. Additionally, sources confirmed the release of an Iranian captive. This financial transaction provides the insurgent group Jama'at Nusrat al-Islam wal-Muslimin (JNIM) with significant resources to strengthen their operations.

Mali's military government, which took power during a coup in 2021, continues to struggle against insurgent groups despite attempts to enhance national security. JNIM's actions, including kidnapping campaigns and a fuel blockade, underline the destabilizing impact of these groups in the region.

