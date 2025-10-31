Tensions and Triumphs: Xi Jinping Seeks Harmony at Pacific Rim Summit
At the annual Pacific Rim summit, China's Xi Jinping emphasized cooperation amidst global trade tensions. Despite America's historical dominance, China positioned itself as a champion of free trade. Leaders from Canada, Japan, South Korea, and Thailand engaged in crucial dialogues with Xi, highlighting regional challenges and collaborative opportunities.
At the annual Pacific Rim summit, held in South Korea, China's President Xi Jinping emerged as a central figure, advocating for free trade and cooperation amid global economic tensions.
Xi's meetings with leaders from Canada, Japan, and Thailand, coupled with a fragile trade truce with the U.S., underscored critical discussions on global trade dynamics.
Despite China's trade intentions, skepticism lingers among Asian nations about Beijing's strategic ambitions, particularly in light of its defense posture and manufacturing prowess.
