Tensions and Triumphs: Xi Jinping Seeks Harmony at Pacific Rim Summit

At the annual Pacific Rim summit, held in South Korea, China's President Xi Jinping emerged as a central figure, advocating for free trade and cooperation amid global economic tensions.

Xi's meetings with leaders from Canada, Japan, and Thailand, coupled with a fragile trade truce with the U.S., underscored critical discussions on global trade dynamics.

Despite China's trade intentions, skepticism lingers among Asian nations about Beijing's strategic ambitions, particularly in light of its defense posture and manufacturing prowess.

(With inputs from agencies.)