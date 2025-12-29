Seeking Accountability: Families Demand Answers a Year After South Korean Air Disaster

One year after one of South Korea's deadliest air disasters, the families of the 179 victims of the Jeju Air Flight 2216 crash convened at the accident site, demanding comprehensive answers.

Despite preliminary reports suggesting bird strikes, relatives voiced displeasure with a sluggish investigation, as the President vowed real reform.

Amidst accusations of focusing on aftermath management, the government faces pressure to overhaul its investigative approach, as Parliament deliberates reforming the Aviation and Railway Accident Investigation Board.

(With inputs from agencies.)