Left Menu

Seeking Accountability: Families Demand Answers a Year After South Korean Air Disaster

A year post the catastrophic crash of Jeju Air Flight 2216, families of the 179 victims convened at the crash site, urging transparency and urging a thorough probe. Discontent with investigation delays, they demanded accountability, as the president pledged sincere reform and the Parliament considered reforming the investigative board.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-12-2025 16:18 IST | Created: 29-12-2025 16:18 IST
Seeking Accountability: Families Demand Answers a Year After South Korean Air Disaster

One year after one of South Korea's deadliest air disasters, the families of the 179 victims of the Jeju Air Flight 2216 crash convened at the accident site, demanding comprehensive answers.

Despite preliminary reports suggesting bird strikes, relatives voiced displeasure with a sluggish investigation, as the President vowed real reform.

Amidst accusations of focusing on aftermath management, the government faces pressure to overhaul its investigative approach, as Parliament deliberates reforming the Aviation and Railway Accident Investigation Board.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
A New Chapter in Bihar's Education: Ministerial Appointments and Education Reforms

A New Chapter in Bihar's Education: Ministerial Appointments and Education R...

 India
2
Trump's Tax Cuts: A Catalyst for Economic Growth in 2026

Trump's Tax Cuts: A Catalyst for Economic Growth in 2026

 Global
3
Driving Innovation: India’s Road to Viksit Bharat 2047

Driving Innovation: India’s Road to Viksit Bharat 2047

 India
4
Sri Lanka Seeks China's Aid for Post-Cyclone Recovery

Sri Lanka Seeks China's Aid for Post-Cyclone Recovery

 Sri Lanka

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Trade and capital flows key to South Africa’s long-term growth

Taiwan’s smart healthcare value chain is years ahead of global peers: Here's why

Why deep learning is becoming essential for sustainable finance forecasting

Sustainable agriculture can shield small farms from climate shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025