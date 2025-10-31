India, Norway Review Health Cooperation at NIPI Annual Meeting 2025

The Union Health Ministry and the Royal Norwegian Embassy in India convened the Annual Meeting of the Norway India Partnership Initiative (NIPI) on October 31, 2025, to review the Progress Report 2025 and approve the budgeted work plans for 2025–26 under Phase IV of the initiative.

The meeting was chaired by Union Health Secretary Smt. Punya Salila Srivastava and co-chaired by H.E. May-Elin Stener, Ambassador of Norway to India. Senior officials from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), the Royal Norwegian Embassy, and state health departments of Rajasthan, Jammu & Kashmir, Odisha, Madhya Pradesh, and Bihar attended the meeting.

This year’s review meeting marked a significant milestone as the India–Norway health partnership nears its 20th anniversary in 2026, reflecting a two-decade-long collaboration focused on strengthening India’s public health systems through innovation, convergence, and shared learning.

Health Secretary Emphasizes Convergence and Innovation

In her keynote address, Smt. Punya Salila Srivastava commended the initiative’s ability to bring together multiple stakeholders under a unified health vision.

“NIPI displays how convergence of efforts can yield results. The Government of India continues to promote convergence with States and Union Territories through a whole-of-government approach to achieve desired health outcomes,” she stated.

Highlighting India’s commitment to evidence-based innovation, she underscored that India provides an ideal testing ground for new health interventions that can later be replicated globally. She cited the IPHS ODK (Indian Public Health Standards – Open Data Kit) Tool, developed under NIPI, as a major advancement that enables real-time assessments of health facilities and helps states identify gaps and address them efficiently.

Smt. Srivastava reaffirmed the Union Health Ministry’s appreciation for Norway’s partnership and reiterated India’s commitment to continue this collaborative journey for improving public health outcomes and achieving Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Norwegian Ambassador Highlights Two Decades of Impact

In her remarks, H.E. May-Elin Stener, Ambassador of Norway to India, reflected on the remarkable journey of NIPI, noting that next year will mark 20 years of India–Norway health collaboration.

“This partnership has led to several innovative and catalytic interventions that have delivered significant results. The Indian government has invested nearly 26 times the amount Norway has contributed, which highlights the commitment and scale of this collaboration,” she said.

The Ambassador acknowledged India’s transformative work in public health and expressed admiration for its vision of becoming a developed nation, emphasizing that health service delivery is foundational to that ambition.

“There have been substantial developments in India’s health sector since this partnership began in 2006. Norway is proud to have supported this journey,” she added.

Showcasing Key Deliverables and Outcomes

The meeting featured a detailed presentation outlining NIPI’s key deliverables, outcomes, and innovations that have shaped India’s health landscape under Phase IV. Some of the flagship initiatives showcased included:

IPHS ODK Toolkit – A digital solution enabling rapid health facility assessments and gap identification.

Innovation Hub within the National Health Mission (NHM) – A dedicated platform to nurture and scale healthcare innovations.

Decision Support System (DSS) Algorithm – Designed to enhance the provision of services under Ayushman Arogya Mandir (AAM).

Pre-Pregnancy Care Model – Focused on maternal health and early intervention.

‘Self-Care’ Cervical Cancer Screening Model – Promoting preventive healthcare and women’s empowerment.

Integrated Home-Based Care for Newborns and Children (HBNCC) Guidelines – Providing a structured approach to neonatal and child health at the community level.

These initiatives have collectively strengthened health systems, improved service delivery, and enabled evidence-driven decision-making across NIPI-supported states.

NIPI’s Strategic Role in Strengthening India’s Health Systems

The Norway India Partnership Initiative was launched in 2006 under an agreement between the Governments of India and Norway. Its vision is to provide strategic, catalytic, and innovative support to India’s National Health Mission (NHM) while aligning with the country’s National Health Policy and SDG targets.

The partnership operates in five focus regions — Bihar, Odisha, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Jammu & Kashmir (UT) — where it provides technical and programmatic assistance to strengthen maternal, newborn, and child health systems.

Over the years, NIPI has evolved into a global model for bilateral cooperation in health, successfully completing three phases and entering its fourth phase (2021–2026). Through this collaboration, the initiative has fostered knowledge exchange, documentation, innovation, and health systems research, ensuring that lessons learned inform future public health strategies.

Governance and Way Forward

The governance of NIPI is anchored in an Annual Joint Steering Committee Meeting, co-chaired by the Secretary, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (Government of India) and the Ambassador of Norway, with the Additional Secretary & Mission Director (NHM) serving as the convener. The committee sets annual priorities, evaluates progress, and approves work plans and budgets.

During this year’s meeting, Smt. Aradhana Patnaik, Additional Secretary, Smt. Meera Srivastava, Joint Secretary, Dr. Ashfaq Bhat, Program Director, NIPI, Mr. Are Nagoda, Counsellor, Royal Norwegian Embassy, Ms. Undis Vatvedt Singh, Senior Advisor, and Mission Directors from partner states were present, along with senior officials from MoHFW.

Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to sustain the momentum of NIPI and explore new avenues for cooperation, particularly in the areas of digital health, preventive care, and gender-responsive public health interventions.

Looking Ahead: A Model for Global Health Partnerships

As NIPI approaches its 20th year, the partnership stands as a model of international collaboration in public health. By combining Norway’s technical expertise with India’s vast implementation capacity, NIPI continues to contribute to the transformation of India’s healthcare ecosystem.

Its future focus will likely expand toward climate-resilient health systems, digital innovations, and sustainable community-based interventions, further strengthening the Indo-Norwegian relationship and contributing to global health security.