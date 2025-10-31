Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Child Killed in Grenade Blast in Pakistan

A young boy died and a man was injured in a suspected bomb explosion in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. Initial reports suggest an old grenade accidentally detonated. Police and Bomb Disposal Squad are investigating the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Peshawar | Updated: 31-10-2025 19:00 IST | Created: 31-10-2025 19:00 IST
Tragedy Strikes: Child Killed in Grenade Blast in Pakistan
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

A 10-year-old boy lost his life, and a man was injured on Friday in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province due to a suspected bomb explosion. Authorities report the incident transpired when an out-of-date hand grenade inadvertently exploded in the Lashora area of Jamrud tehsil in Khyber district.

The child was playing near an abandoned house when the grenade, mistaken for a toy, exploded, causing fatal injuries on the spot. His uncle, also caught in the blast, sustained injuries and has been hospitalized.

Family members explained that the child, unaware of the grenade's danger, was playing with it until it exploded. Promptly, police officials and a Bomb Disposal Squad arrived at the scene, collecting evidence as investigations are ongoing to ascertain the explosion's exact circumstances.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tech Giants Flex Capital Muscle Amid AI Investment Surge

Tech Giants Flex Capital Muscle Amid AI Investment Surge

 Global
2
Dodgers' Battle Plan: Roberts Considers Lineup Shake-up in World Series Showdown

Dodgers' Battle Plan: Roberts Considers Lineup Shake-up in World Series Show...

 Global
3
Keiko Fujimori's Presidential Bid: A New Chapter in Peruvian Politics

Keiko Fujimori's Presidential Bid: A New Chapter in Peruvian Politics

 Peru
4
A License to Lead: Rachel Reeves' Integrity Under Scrutiny

A License to Lead: Rachel Reeves' Integrity Under Scrutiny

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI cuts supply chain emissions by over 1,000 tons annually

Blockchain could revolutionize IoT security, if scalability and energy costs are solved

AI models hallucinate because they’re rewarded for guessing

How AI fuels democratic erosion and environmental collapse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025