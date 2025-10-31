Tragedy Strikes: Child Killed in Grenade Blast in Pakistan

A 10-year-old boy lost his life, and a man was injured on Friday in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province due to a suspected bomb explosion. Authorities report the incident transpired when an out-of-date hand grenade inadvertently exploded in the Lashora area of Jamrud tehsil in Khyber district.

The child was playing near an abandoned house when the grenade, mistaken for a toy, exploded, causing fatal injuries on the spot. His uncle, also caught in the blast, sustained injuries and has been hospitalized.

Family members explained that the child, unaware of the grenade's danger, was playing with it until it exploded. Promptly, police officials and a Bomb Disposal Squad arrived at the scene, collecting evidence as investigations are ongoing to ascertain the explosion's exact circumstances.

(With inputs from agencies.)