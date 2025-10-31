Left Menu

Desperate Plea: Haryana Men's Ordeal in Iran Highlights Human Trafficking

Two men from Karnal, Haryana were tricked into a 'donkey route' to Spain but landed in Iran, facing torture over ransom demands. Their families have filed police complaints, urging government intervention. Congress leader seeks Haryana government's aid to safely rescue them.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 31-10-2025 19:02 IST | Created: 31-10-2025 19:02 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Two men from Haryana, India, are reportedly enduring severe hardships in Iran after being lured with false promises of jobs in Spain. Their journey took a treacherous turn via the notorious 'donkey route', a path often used for illegal migrations.

The families of Ritik, 24, and Pawan, 40, allege that they are being tortured in Iran and have been pressured for ransom money. Disturbing videos have been sent to the families, underscoring the urgency of their plight.

A complaint has been lodged with the local police in Karnal, and Congress leader Randeep Surjewala has urged the Haryana government to ensure the safe return of these men. Investigations are ongoing to trace the network of travel agents involved in this case.

(With inputs from agencies.)

