High Alert in the Baltic: Polish Jets Intercept Russian Plane

In a developing situation over the Baltic Sea, Polish fighter jets intercepted a Russian reconnaissance plane for the third time this week. According to Poland's Operational Command, the aircraft did not breach Polish airspace, but lacked a flight plan and had its transponders switched off.

This incident is the latest in a surge of Russian aviation activity in the Baltic region. The increase in such activities is causing heightened tensions, particularly among NATO countries along the eastern flank.

The alert level has been raised since September when Russian military jets violated Estonia's airspace, followed by Russian drones entering Polish airspace, prompting concerns about potential airspace breaches in the region.

