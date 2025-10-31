British Bangladeshi Diaspora Demands Action on Rights Violations in Bangladesh

The British Bangladeshi diaspora is calling for international action over alleged constitutional and human rights abuses in Bangladesh. Concerned individuals are raising alarm over reports that the International Crimes Tribunal has been manipulated for political purposes under the interim government of Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus.

In a media briefing held in London, UK-based solicitor Sayed Zaynal Abedin reported a comprehensive investigation with legal experts, asserting that the tribunal, initially established to deliver justice for the 1971 Liberation War victims, is now targeting opposition figures, journalists, and minorities. A formal petition asks the Nobel Peace Prize Committee to consider revoking Yunus' 2006 award.

Abedin urged India, with its historical support for Bangladeshi democracy, to play a role in restoring democratic processes in Bangladesh. His plea reflects widespread concern that recent extremist actions could have global ramifications. Meanwhile, the International Criminal Court is called to investigate claims of crimes against humanity, including murder and persecution, related to recent turmoil.

(With inputs from agencies.)