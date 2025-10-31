Left Menu

Justice Choudhary to Decide Fate of Accused in 2013 Pakur SP Murder Case

The differing opinions of Jharkhand High Court judges on a high-profile murder case involving a death sentence will be resolved by Justice Gautam Kumar Choudhary. The case pertains to the 2013 killing of six policemen, including Pakur SP Amarjit Balihar, allegedly by two Maoists sentenced to death in 2018.

Justice Choudhary to Decide Fate of Accused in 2013 Pakur SP Murder Case
The unresolved judicial opinions regarding the 2013 murder of Pakur SP Amarjit Balihar and five other policemen will soon have clarity. Justice Gautam Kumar Choudhary is set to review the appeals filed by convicts Pravir Murmu and Santan Baskey, who were handed a death sentence by Dumka Sessions Court.

This follows a split verdict issued by a division bench of the Jharkhand High Court, which had examined the appeals against their sentences. On July 17, a detailed 197-page judgment encapsulated the divergent views of the judges on the 2013 Maoist attack that led to these convictions.

Justice Prasad had previously ordered substantial compensation to the families of the deceased officers, including Rs 2 crore for SP Balihar's family, along with employment provisions for the kin. Justice Choudhary's upcoming decision is anticipated to reflect either the acquittal perspective of Justice Mukhopadhyay or Justice Prasad's stance, supporting the death penalties.

