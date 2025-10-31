Justice Choudhary to Decide Fate of Accused in 2013 Pakur SP Murder Case

The unresolved judicial opinions regarding the 2013 murder of Pakur SP Amarjit Balihar and five other policemen will soon have clarity. Justice Gautam Kumar Choudhary is set to review the appeals filed by convicts Pravir Murmu and Santan Baskey, who were handed a death sentence by Dumka Sessions Court.

This follows a split verdict issued by a division bench of the Jharkhand High Court, which had examined the appeals against their sentences. On July 17, a detailed 197-page judgment encapsulated the divergent views of the judges on the 2013 Maoist attack that led to these convictions.

Justice Prasad had previously ordered substantial compensation to the families of the deceased officers, including Rs 2 crore for SP Balihar's family, along with employment provisions for the kin. Justice Choudhary's upcoming decision is anticipated to reflect either the acquittal perspective of Justice Mukhopadhyay or Justice Prasad's stance, supporting the death penalties.

(With inputs from agencies.)