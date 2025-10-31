High-Profile Transfer: Pintu Das Moved Amid Security Concerns

In a significant development, Shiva Shankar Das, linked to a sensational murder case involving lawyer and BJP leader Pitabash Panda, has been transferred. Das, also known as Pintu Das, was moved from Berhampur's circle jail to a penitentiary in Phulbani, Kandhamal district, in compliance with a court directive, according to official reports.

The transfer decision came after the subdivisional judicial magistrate approved a petition from Berhampur jail authorities. They expressed concerns for Das' safety, as numerous adversaries were imprisoned in the same facility. Meanwhile, Das' wife, Asha Kumari, implored the court to consider her husband's health and place him in a nearby Ganjam district jail, which was ultimately dismissed.

Berhampur jail's senior superintendent, DN Barik, confirmed the relocation to Phulbani was executed under stringent security protocols. Accused alongside former MLA Bikram Kumar Panda and 14 others, Das faces pending charges in connection to the October 6 murder of Panda, among other possible offenses.