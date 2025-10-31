Supreme Court Upholds Sealing of New Rajinder Nagar Market Premises

The Supreme Court has turned down a bid to de-seal a commercial property in Delhi's New Rajinder Nagar Market, citing discrepancies in legal permissions. A bench led by Chief Justice B R Gavai emphasized the necessity for legal compliance.

The court's order instructed the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) to issue a fresh inspection notice, highlighting non-compoundable violations and detailing penalty charges. The ruling comes amid a long-standing environmental PIL initiated by MC Mehta in 1985.

Despite the applicant's reliance on a 2023 judicial committee's order suggesting possible full commercial use, the Supreme Court reiterated that only the ground floor has been sanctioned legally for commercial activity without conversion charges.

(With inputs from agencies.)