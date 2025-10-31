Left Menu

Supreme Court Upholds Sealing of New Rajinder Nagar Market Premises

The Supreme Court has dismissed a plea to de-seal a commercial property in New Rajinder Nagar Market, directing the MCD to inspect for violations. The applicant claims the property was for full commercial use, but the court noted only the ground floor is permitted without conversion charges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-10-2025 21:15 IST | Created: 31-10-2025 21:15 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court has turned down a bid to de-seal a commercial property in Delhi's New Rajinder Nagar Market, citing discrepancies in legal permissions. A bench led by Chief Justice B R Gavai emphasized the necessity for legal compliance.

The court's order instructed the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) to issue a fresh inspection notice, highlighting non-compoundable violations and detailing penalty charges. The ruling comes amid a long-standing environmental PIL initiated by MC Mehta in 1985.

Despite the applicant's reliance on a 2023 judicial committee's order suggesting possible full commercial use, the Supreme Court reiterated that only the ground floor has been sanctioned legally for commercial activity without conversion charges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

