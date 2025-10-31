Left Menu

Uzbek Woman Jailed for Illegal Entry into India

A court in Uttar Pradesh sentenced an Uzbek woman to 10 months for illegally entering India from Nepal. The woman, Dilbar Rakhimova, was apprehended at the India-Nepal border. Found guilty under the Foreigners Act, she received a fine with additional jail time for non-payment.

Maharajganj | Updated: 31-10-2025 21:21 IST
An Uzbek woman has been sentenced to 10 months and 10 days in prison by a local court in Uttar Pradesh's Maharajganj district for illegally entering India from Nepal. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 5,000, authorities reported on Friday.

The case dates back to August 14, 2023, when police apprehended Dilbar Rakhimova at Sonauli, a town on the India-Nepal border. Suspecting her to be a foreign national, officers confirmed that she had crossed into Indian territory unlawfully.

Upon interrogation, Rakhimova admitted her entry without a valid visa, leading to her arrest under the Foreigners Act. Chief Judicial Magistrate Mukesh Yadav convicted her and detailed the conditions of her sentence, with a possible extension for fine default.

