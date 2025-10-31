Left Menu

Operation Sindoor: A Paradigm Shift in Modern Warfare

Operation Sindoor has demonstrated a significant shift in military strategies, showcasing India's capability for precision warfare across multiple domains. It emphasized the role of youth in national security, highlighting the need for digital literacy and joint efforts between civilians and the military, fostering a more resilient nation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-10-2025 21:28 IST | Created: 31-10-2025 21:28 IST
Operation Sindoor, executing a major shift in military strategy, has showcased India's prowess in multi-domain precision warfare, as stated by Col Sofiya Qureshi. Speaking at the Chanakya Defence Dialogue, she emphasized the operation's validation of modern warfare techniques, enhanced by digital literacy among the youth.

India launched the operation in response to the Pahalgam attack, targeting terror infrastructures in Pakistan and PoK. The conflict, marked by cross-border offensives, concluded following a critical understanding between the nuclear-armed neighbors. Col Qureshi highlighted the need for young minds to be proactive against misinformation.

The operation exemplified tri-service synergy and innovation, integrating efforts across military, industry, and academia. Under leadership initiatives, the Indian Army is fostering young officers in niche tech areas. Col Qureshi urged the youth to adopt a warrior mindset, contributing to a secure and technologically sovereign nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

