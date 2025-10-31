Court Questions Statue Installation on Public Land

The installation of statues on public roads is under scrutiny as the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court questions its legality. The court's inquiry emerged from the statue of former MLA Chandrabhadhra Singh in Sultanpur.

Justice Rajan Roy and Justice Rajiv Bharti are seeking answers from the Sultanpur district magistrate, demanding clarity on the procedures involved in such installations. The court's concern arose from a dismissed public interest litigation (PIL) that suggested political motivations.

The absence of detailed procedures in the magistrate's affidavit has led to the court requesting a fresh, comprehensive submission. Additionally, the Sultanpur municipality has been made a party to the case to explain its rationale behind the statue installation on Public Works Department land.

(With inputs from agencies.)