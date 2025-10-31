Restoration of 'Darbar Move': Jammu Awaits Office Resumption

In a reinstatement of the historical 'Darbar Move', the Jammu and Kashmir government offices in Srinagar have closed, set to reopen in the winter capital, Jammu, on November 3. This traditional practice was revived by the Omar Abdullah government, reversing a 2021 decision by the lieutenant governor's administration to abolish it.

The move involves temporary relocation of government offices to Jammu for the winter months. Offices working a five-day schedule completed operations on Friday, while those on a six-day schedule will close on Saturday. Comprehensive plans have been made to ensure a seamless transition, addressing accommodation and security for employees, as well as their transportation between cities.

Consequently, the traffic department has announced road restrictions, banning goods carriers from Jammu to Srinagar over the weekend to facilitate the relocation process. Authorities are keen on minimizing disruptions and ensuring that administrative tasks continue smoothly during this transition.

