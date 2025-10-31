Massive Cannabis Crackdown: How Authorities Foiled A Drug Network in Rajasthan

In a significant operation against illegal drug activity, Rajasthan's Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF), in cooperation with the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), dismantled over 50 bighas of ganja plantations, seizing more than 8,000 plants in the Udaipur district, according to officials.

Teams orchestrated synchronized raids across Udaipur's tribal regions where cannabis cultivation was rampant, IG ATS Vikas Kumar reported. The crackdown, executed ahead of New Year festivities, disrupted the supply chain linking these plantations with western and southern Rajasthan, northern Gujarat, and Punjab.

The operation entailed undercover intelligence gathering by ANTF personnel posing as government officials working on various infrastructural projects. This intelligence was strategically coordinated to ensure the raids were executed before traffickers could destroy the evidence.

(With inputs from agencies.)