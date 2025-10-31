Juvenile Conviction No Barrier to Employment: Allahabad High Court Ruling
The Allahabad High Court ruled that juvenile convictions should not disqualify individuals from public service jobs, as stipulated by the Juvenile Justice Act, 2000. The judgment came after Pundarikaksh, who faced dismissal from a teaching role for a prior conviction, appealed the decision. The court ordered a fresh inquiry into his case.
The Allahabad High Court has ruled that convictions during juvenile years cannot disqualify individuals from seeking public service roles.
Under Section 19 of the Juvenile Justice Act, 2000, juveniles convicted under this law shouldn't experience disqualification due to their conviction status. This was upheld by the court in a recent case.
Pundarikaksh, who applied for a teaching position in 2019, faced dismissal due to his criminal past. The court emphasized proper legal procedure and has mandated a fresh investigation into the case.
