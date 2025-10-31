Military Leak Sparks Political Feud in Israel
Israel's top military prosecutor, Maj. Gen. Yifat Tomer-Yerushalmi, resigned after admitting to leaking a video of soldiers assaulting a Palestinian detainee. The incident has caused backlash from right-wing politicians who see her actions as a betrayal amidst ongoing efforts to reform the nation's judicial system.
- Country:
- Israel
Israel's top military prosecutor, Maj. Gen. Yifat Tomer-Yerushalmi, has stepped down after admitting to leaking a video depicting soldiers assaulting a Palestinian detainee. The leak has sparked significant criticism from Israel's right-wing political factions.
The video, aired by Channel 12, showed disturbing actions by soldiers at the Sde Teiman detention facility, leading to uproar from hard-line ultranationalists. Tomer-Yerushalmi explained her actions were to counter the perception that the military favors Palestinian detainees over Israeli troops.
Defence Minister Israel Katz and other politicians condemned her decision, asserting it undermined state integrity. Allegations regarding detainee abuse, especially at Sde Teiman, continue to shadow Israeli military operations, as human rights groups spotlight the treatment of Palestinian detainees.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Israel
- military
- prosecutor
- video
- leak
- Palestinian
- detainee
- assault
- Netanyahu
- right-wing
ALSO READ
Military Legal Officer Resigns Amid Video Leak Scandal
WADA Faces Scrutiny in Chinese Doping Leak Controversy
Hospital officials in Gaza say that Israel has handed over the bodies of 30 Palestinians, reports AP.
Bihar now synonymous with paper leaks, poor health infrastructure, alleges Congress leader Rahul Gandhi at poll rally in Nalanda.
Students invest lot of energy into education, but it gets wasted due to paper leaks that benefit a few: Rahul Gandhi in Bihar's Muzaffarpur.