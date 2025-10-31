Left Menu

Military Leak Sparks Political Feud in Israel

Israel's top military prosecutor, Maj. Gen. Yifat Tomer-Yerushalmi, resigned after admitting to leaking a video of soldiers assaulting a Palestinian detainee. The incident has caused backlash from right-wing politicians who see her actions as a betrayal amidst ongoing efforts to reform the nation's judicial system.

Israel's top military prosecutor, Maj. Gen. Yifat Tomer-Yerushalmi, has stepped down after admitting to leaking a video depicting soldiers assaulting a Palestinian detainee. The leak has sparked significant criticism from Israel's right-wing political factions.

The video, aired by Channel 12, showed disturbing actions by soldiers at the Sde Teiman detention facility, leading to uproar from hard-line ultranationalists. Tomer-Yerushalmi explained her actions were to counter the perception that the military favors Palestinian detainees over Israeli troops.

Defence Minister Israel Katz and other politicians condemned her decision, asserting it undermined state integrity. Allegations regarding detainee abuse, especially at Sde Teiman, continue to shadow Israeli military operations, as human rights groups spotlight the treatment of Palestinian detainees.

