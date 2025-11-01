Strengthening Ties: South Korea and Indonesia's Defence Collaboration
South Korea and Indonesia are reinforcing their military collaboration following discussions between their leaders, focusing on projects like joint fighter jet development. South Korean President Lee Jae Myung and Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto met at the APEC forum to discuss continuing cooperation in military security.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-11-2025 08:41 IST | Created: 01-11-2025 08:41 IST
In a strategic move to bolster defense collaboration, South Korean President Lee Jae Myung expressed optimism about continuing military cooperation with Indonesia during talks with President Prabowo Subianto.
The bilateral discussions took place on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum in Gyeongju, South Korea.
A significant focus of their cooperation is the joint development of the KF-21 fighter jets, a decade-long project recently altered to reduce Indonesia's financial contribution.
