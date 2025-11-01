Strengthening Ties: South Korea and Indonesia's Defence Collaboration

In a strategic move to bolster defense collaboration, South Korean President Lee Jae Myung expressed optimism about continuing military cooperation with Indonesia during talks with President Prabowo Subianto.

The bilateral discussions took place on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum in Gyeongju, South Korea.

A significant focus of their cooperation is the joint development of the KF-21 fighter jets, a decade-long project recently altered to reduce Indonesia's financial contribution.