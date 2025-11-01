Left Menu

APEC Summit: Leaders' Declaration Concludes with Key Initiatives

The Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit concluded with the adoption of a leaders' declaration. Key outcomes include the Gyeongju Declaration 2025, the APEC Artificial Intelligence Initiative, and the Framework for Cooperation on Population Structure Changes, according to Chinese state media.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-11-2025 09:28 IST | Created: 01-11-2025 09:28 IST
APEC Summit: Leaders' Declaration Concludes with Key Initiatives
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The annual Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit wrapped up with leaders adopting a comprehensive declaration, as confirmed by Chinese state media, Xinhua.

In line with announcements from the summit, a source also relayed to Reuters that the joint declaration had been formally adopted, marking a significant agreement among participating nations.

Among the pivotal outcomes, the summit issued important documents: the 2025 APEC Leaders' Gyeongju Declaration, the APEC Artificial Intelligence Initiative, and an initiative addressing changes in population structures, reflecting the forum's commitment to regional cooperation and future readiness.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tech Giants Flex Capital Muscle Amid AI Investment Surge

Tech Giants Flex Capital Muscle Amid AI Investment Surge

 Global
2
Dodgers' Battle Plan: Roberts Considers Lineup Shake-up in World Series Showdown

Dodgers' Battle Plan: Roberts Considers Lineup Shake-up in World Series Show...

 Global
3
Keiko Fujimori's Presidential Bid: A New Chapter in Peruvian Politics

Keiko Fujimori's Presidential Bid: A New Chapter in Peruvian Politics

 Peru
4
A License to Lead: Rachel Reeves' Integrity Under Scrutiny

A License to Lead: Rachel Reeves' Integrity Under Scrutiny

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI cuts supply chain emissions by over 1,000 tons annually

Blockchain could revolutionize IoT security, if scalability and energy costs are solved

AI models hallucinate because they’re rewarded for guessing

How AI fuels democratic erosion and environmental collapse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025