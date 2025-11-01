APEC Summit: Leaders' Declaration Concludes with Key Initiatives
The Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit concluded with the adoption of a leaders' declaration. Key outcomes include the Gyeongju Declaration 2025, the APEC Artificial Intelligence Initiative, and the Framework for Cooperation on Population Structure Changes, according to Chinese state media.
The annual Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit wrapped up with leaders adopting a comprehensive declaration, as confirmed by Chinese state media, Xinhua.
In line with announcements from the summit, a source also relayed to Reuters that the joint declaration had been formally adopted, marking a significant agreement among participating nations.
Among the pivotal outcomes, the summit issued important documents: the 2025 APEC Leaders' Gyeongju Declaration, the APEC Artificial Intelligence Initiative, and an initiative addressing changes in population structures, reflecting the forum's commitment to regional cooperation and future readiness.
(With inputs from agencies.)
