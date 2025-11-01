APEC Summit: Leaders' Declaration Concludes with Key Initiatives

The annual Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit wrapped up with leaders adopting a comprehensive declaration, as confirmed by Chinese state media, Xinhua.

In line with announcements from the summit, a source also relayed to Reuters that the joint declaration had been formally adopted, marking a significant agreement among participating nations.

Among the pivotal outcomes, the summit issued important documents: the 2025 APEC Leaders' Gyeongju Declaration, the APEC Artificial Intelligence Initiative, and an initiative addressing changes in population structures, reflecting the forum's commitment to regional cooperation and future readiness.

(With inputs from agencies.)