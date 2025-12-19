Trump Signs Controversial Defense Bill With Ukraine Aid Amid Russia Relations

In a landmark move, U.S. President Donald Trump is set to sign the fiscal 2026 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), amounting to nearly $1 trillion in military spending. The legislation provides new aid to Ukraine and enhances European defense strategies, marking a significant foreign policy step.

The NDAA, authorizing $901 billion, surpasses Trump's budget request and includes measures to bolster security in Europe, defying his previous stance on allied defense responsibilities. It allocates $800 million to Ukraine under the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative, amidst strategic talks with Ukraine and Russia.

The act also funds key initiatives like the Baltic Security Initiative, maintaining troop levels in Europe at over 76,000. Trump's support stems from the bill aligning with his executive orders tied to missile defense and Pentagon policies, despite past tensions with Congress over military base renaming and tech regulations.

(With inputs from agencies.)