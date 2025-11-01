Left Menu

Gold Gone Wrong: Sabarimala Temple Scandal Uncovered

The SIT has arrested former executive officer Sudheesh Kumar in connection with the disappearance of gold plating from the Sabarimala temple's Dwarapalaka idols. Accused of misrecording the idols as copper in official documents, Kumar facilitated the illegal removal of gold. More arrests and investigations continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pathanamthitta | Updated: 01-11-2025 09:38 IST | Created: 01-11-2025 09:38 IST
Gold Gone Wrong: Sabarimala Temple Scandal Uncovered
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) has arrested Sudheesh Kumar, a former executive officer of the Sabarimala temple, in connection with the alleged disappearance of gold from the revered site. Officials reported the arrest on Saturday.

Kumar, who held his post in 2019, faced interrogation at the Crime Branch office in Thiruvananthapuram. He is accused of falsely documenting the Dwarapalaka idols as being made of copper rather than revealing their gold-plated status in the official records.

The ongoing investigation has also led to the arrest of two others in the case. Investigators are looking into related incidents of gold loss from temple idols and door frames. The SIT's swift actions underline the seriousness of the case.

(With inputs from agencies.)

