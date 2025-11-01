Gold Gone Wrong: Sabarimala Temple Scandal Uncovered

In a significant development, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) has arrested Sudheesh Kumar, a former executive officer of the Sabarimala temple, in connection with the alleged disappearance of gold from the revered site. Officials reported the arrest on Saturday.

Kumar, who held his post in 2019, faced interrogation at the Crime Branch office in Thiruvananthapuram. He is accused of falsely documenting the Dwarapalaka idols as being made of copper rather than revealing their gold-plated status in the official records.

The ongoing investigation has also led to the arrest of two others in the case. Investigators are looking into related incidents of gold loss from temple idols and door frames. The SIT's swift actions underline the seriousness of the case.

