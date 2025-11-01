Left Menu

Tensions Soar as China Tracks Philippine Patrol in South China Sea

China's military tracked a Philippines-led joint patrol in the disputed South China Sea, criticizing it as a threat to regional peace. Amid rising tensions, the U.S. and Philippines announced a new task force to enhance military cooperation in the area, further aggravating China's territorial claims.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-11-2025 11:32 IST | Created: 01-11-2025 11:32 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

China's military has stepped up its vigilance, tracking a joint patrol led by the Philippines in the hotly contested waters of the South China Sea. The patrol, conducted on October 30 and 31, has sparked tensions, with China accusing the Philippines of disrupting regional peace.

In response to growing naval activities in the region, China described the Philippines as a 'troublemaker.' Meanwhile, Washington and Manila revealed plans to bolster their military partnership by creating a joint task force aimed at strengthening defenses in strategic areas including the South China Sea, which is a major international shipping corridor.

The contentious waters, claimed almost entirely by China, remain a flashpoint in regional politics. The tension is exacerbated by other countries like Brunei, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, and Vietnam also eyeing parts of the sea. Despite a 2016 ruling by the Permanent Court of Arbitration dismissing China's sweeping claims, Beijing continues to assert its dominance in the area. The Philippine embassy in Beijing has yet to comment on the developments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

