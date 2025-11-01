Strengthening Ties: Canada and Japan Explore Economic Growth
Canada's Prime Minister Mark Carney and Japan's Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi met during the Asia-Pacific summit in South Korea. They discussed expanding the economic relationship, highlighting the existing $32 billion in annual two-way trade between the nations.
In a significant diplomatic engagement, Canada's Prime Minister Mark Carney held talks with Japan's Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi at the Asia-Pacific summit in South Korea. This marked a crucial moment as both nations explored avenues to deepen economic bonds.
The leaders focused on the potential to expand their already substantial economic relationship. With $32 billion in annual two-way bilateral merchandise trade, there is a strong foundation to build upon. The meeting underscores the commitment to strengthening international partnerships amid changing global economic dynamics.
The discussion, according to Carney's office, emphasizes a forward-looking strategy to enhance trade relations, which could lead to increased economic growth and mutual benefits for both Canada and Japan.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Sanae Takaichi: Steering Japan's Political Shift
Sanae Takaichi Stands Firm on Investment Package Deal
Mark Carney's Vision for a New Trade Era
Saudi-Pakistan Economic Cooperation: A New Era of Bilateral Trade and Investment
PM Modi speaks with new Japanese PM Sanae Takaichi; congratulates her on assuming office.