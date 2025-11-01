Left Menu

Tribunal Awards Rs 75.67 Lakh Compensation in Road Accident Case

A Motor Accident Claims Tribunal has awarded Rs 75.67 lakh to Anil, who suffered 70% permanent disability in a road accident. The tribunal found the accident resulted from the negligent driving of a truck driver. The victim's right leg was amputated, affecting his quality of life significantly.

Updated: 01-11-2025 13:57 IST
In a recent decision, a Motor Accident Claims Tribunal granted a compensation of Rs 75.67 lakh to Anil, a victim of a severe road accident. The tribunal concluded that Anil sustained 70% permanent disability after being struck by a speeding truck over two years ago.

The presiding officer, Shelly Arora, assessed the situation, noting the loss of Anil's right leg below the knee and the disfigurement caused by the accident. She emphasized the profound impact on the victim's life, noting his young age of 23 at the time of the incident and the significant challenges he now faces.

The tribunal attributed the accident to the negligent driving of the truck driver, instructing the insurer, New India Assurance Co. Ltd., to pay the compensation. This sum accounts for various damages, including the loss of basic life amenities, emotional trauma, and enduring physical disabilities.

