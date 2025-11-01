Left Menu

Chhattisgarh's 25-Year Transformation: From Turmoil to Triumph

Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted Chhattisgarh's transformation from a region troubled by Naxal violence to one of prosperity and stability during the inauguration of the new legislative assembly building. He emphasized the role of legislative assemblies in shaping the state's destiny and the importance of good governance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Raipur | Updated: 01-11-2025 14:39 IST | Created: 01-11-2025 14:39 IST
Chhattisgarh's 25-Year Transformation: From Turmoil to Triumph
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

During the inauguration of Chhattisgarh's new legislative assembly in Nava Raipur Atal Nagar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke on the state's remarkable transformation over the past 25 years. He noted its progress from a region marked by Naxal violence to a symbol of prosperity and stability.

Modi emphasized the assembly's role as a vibrant center for development and public service, underlining its duty to create laws that simplify citizens' lives. Signifying the commitment to effective governance, he reiterated the mantra 'Nagrik Devo Bhava' (Citizen is God).

Highlighting India's success against terrorism and extremism, Modi celebrated Chhattisgarh's achievements under BJP leadership. By 2047, he envisions a significant contribution from the state towards building a developed India, marking the state's 25th foundation anniversary as a pivotal moment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tech Giants Flex Capital Muscle Amid AI Investment Surge

Tech Giants Flex Capital Muscle Amid AI Investment Surge

 Global
2
Dodgers' Battle Plan: Roberts Considers Lineup Shake-up in World Series Showdown

Dodgers' Battle Plan: Roberts Considers Lineup Shake-up in World Series Show...

 Global
3
Keiko Fujimori's Presidential Bid: A New Chapter in Peruvian Politics

Keiko Fujimori's Presidential Bid: A New Chapter in Peruvian Politics

 Peru
4
A License to Lead: Rachel Reeves' Integrity Under Scrutiny

A License to Lead: Rachel Reeves' Integrity Under Scrutiny

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI cuts supply chain emissions by over 1,000 tons annually

Blockchain could revolutionize IoT security, if scalability and energy costs are solved

AI models hallucinate because they’re rewarded for guessing

How AI fuels democratic erosion and environmental collapse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025