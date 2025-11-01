Chhattisgarh's 25-Year Transformation: From Turmoil to Triumph

During the inauguration of Chhattisgarh's new legislative assembly in Nava Raipur Atal Nagar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke on the state's remarkable transformation over the past 25 years. He noted its progress from a region marked by Naxal violence to a symbol of prosperity and stability.

Modi emphasized the assembly's role as a vibrant center for development and public service, underlining its duty to create laws that simplify citizens' lives. Signifying the commitment to effective governance, he reiterated the mantra 'Nagrik Devo Bhava' (Citizen is God).

Highlighting India's success against terrorism and extremism, Modi celebrated Chhattisgarh's achievements under BJP leadership. By 2047, he envisions a significant contribution from the state towards building a developed India, marking the state's 25th foundation anniversary as a pivotal moment.

