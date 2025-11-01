Chhattisgarh's 25-Year Transformation: From Turmoil to Triumph
Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted Chhattisgarh's transformation from a region troubled by Naxal violence to one of prosperity and stability during the inauguration of the new legislative assembly building. He emphasized the role of legislative assemblies in shaping the state's destiny and the importance of good governance.
- Country:
- India
During the inauguration of Chhattisgarh's new legislative assembly in Nava Raipur Atal Nagar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke on the state's remarkable transformation over the past 25 years. He noted its progress from a region marked by Naxal violence to a symbol of prosperity and stability.
Modi emphasized the assembly's role as a vibrant center for development and public service, underlining its duty to create laws that simplify citizens' lives. Signifying the commitment to effective governance, he reiterated the mantra 'Nagrik Devo Bhava' (Citizen is God).
Highlighting India's success against terrorism and extremism, Modi celebrated Chhattisgarh's achievements under BJP leadership. By 2047, he envisions a significant contribution from the state towards building a developed India, marking the state's 25th foundation anniversary as a pivotal moment.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Chhattisgarh
- Modi
- Naxal
- violence
- transformation
- legislative
- assembly
- prosperity
- BJP
- governance
ALSO READ
India's Coal Sector: A Vision for Sustainable Transformation by 2047
Delhi's Infrastructure Transformation Through PWD's Adoption Scheme
CPI(M) Blasts NDA's Negative Campaign in Bihar Assembly Elections
India moving towards wiping out Naxalism and Maoist terror: PM Modi after inaugurating new building of Chhattisgarh assembly.
'Job Charnock and the Potter's Boy': A Tale of Political Intrigue and Personal Transformation in 17th-century Bengal