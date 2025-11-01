Jammu's Crackdown on Courier Services to Combat Drug Trafficking

The authorities in Jammu have taken decisive action to combat the use of courier services for drug trafficking by introducing stringent measures across the district. These regulations aim to curb the transport of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances through logistics networks.

Invoking the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) and relevant NDPS Act provisions, the new order prohibits any logistics operators from handling narcotics or contraband without proper permits. Jammu District Magistrate Rakesh Minhas has mandated immediate enforcement of these measures, initially for an eight-week period.

Service providers must now verify the identities and credentials of clients and maintain comprehensive records. Strict conditions are placed on payment documentation and employee verification, and training has been ordered to identify suspicious packages, highlighting the legal responsibilities of courier companies in violation of this order.