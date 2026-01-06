Revolutionizing Global Logistics: MatchLog and Softlink Global Team Up

In a strategic move set to revolutionize the global logistics landscape, container reuse platform MatchLog announced its partnership with Softlink Global. The collaboration aims to embed container equipment optimization capabilities into Softlink Global's enterprise resource planning (ERP) platform, Logi-Sys.

This integration is poised to streamline container reuse practices and enhance asset optimization for freight forwarders, third-party logistics providers, and shipping companies across more than 100 countries. It leverages Softlink Global's extensive footprint to standardize operations while catering to regional needs.

The partnership underscores a commitment to addressing persistent inefficiencies in container logistics, particularly in the Asia-Pacific region, thus facilitating more sustainable and efficient supply chains. By embedding optimization within Logi-Sys, customers gain comprehensive control over logistics workflows without the added complexity, significantly boosting operational efficiency.

(With inputs from agencies.)