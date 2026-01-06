Left Menu

Revolutionizing Global Logistics: MatchLog and Softlink Global Team Up

Container reuse platform MatchLog has partnered with logistics solutions provider Softlink Global to integrate container equipment optimization into the ERP platform Logi-Sys, enhancing global freight and shipping operations. This strategic collaboration aims to improve asset utilization and promote sustainable supply chains across over 100 countries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 06-01-2026 15:58 IST | Created: 06-01-2026 15:58 IST
Revolutionizing Global Logistics: MatchLog and Softlink Global Team Up
  • Country:
  • India

In a strategic move set to revolutionize the global logistics landscape, container reuse platform MatchLog announced its partnership with Softlink Global. The collaboration aims to embed container equipment optimization capabilities into Softlink Global's enterprise resource planning (ERP) platform, Logi-Sys.

This integration is poised to streamline container reuse practices and enhance asset optimization for freight forwarders, third-party logistics providers, and shipping companies across more than 100 countries. It leverages Softlink Global's extensive footprint to standardize operations while catering to regional needs.

The partnership underscores a commitment to addressing persistent inefficiencies in container logistics, particularly in the Asia-Pacific region, thus facilitating more sustainable and efficient supply chains. By embedding optimization within Logi-Sys, customers gain comprehensive control over logistics workflows without the added complexity, significantly boosting operational efficiency.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Haryana's Vision for India 2047: The Growth Engine

Haryana's Vision for India 2047: The Growth Engine

 India
2
Allies Convene in Paris: Ukraine's Security Amid Rising Tensions

Allies Convene in Paris: Ukraine's Security Amid Rising Tensions

 France
3
Record-Breaking Institutional Investments Boost Indian Real Estate

Record-Breaking Institutional Investments Boost Indian Real Estate

 India
4
Western Region News Highlights: Key Issues and Developments

Western Region News Highlights: Key Issues and Developments

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI is reshaping economic and environmental future of agricultural enterprises

Smart cities bet on AI efficiency, governance still catching up

Trust, not technology, is driving the future of fintech adoption

Cities are drowning in waste and data-driven systems may be the only way out

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026