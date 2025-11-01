Left Menu

TMC Accuses Suvendu Adhikari of Threatening Electoral Officers

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) filed a complaint with the West Bengal Chief Electoral Officer, accusing the Leader of Opposition, Suvendu Adhikari, of threatening Booth Level Officers (BLOs). TMC demands an FIR be registered against Adhikari for intimidation, urging protective measures for election officials.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 01-11-2025 15:05 IST | Created: 01-11-2025 15:05 IST
TMC Accuses Suvendu Adhikari of Threatening Electoral Officers
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) lodged a formal complaint on Friday with the West Bengal Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), alleging that Suvendu Adhikari, the Leader of Opposition, threatened Booth Level Officers (BLOs) with incarceration if they failed to comply with his directives.

In a letter signed by senior TMC leader and West Bengal minister Aroop Biswas, the party called for immediate police intervention and the registration of a First Information Report (FIR) against Adhikari. The TMC claims that Adhikari's remarks amount to criminal intimidation according to the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, with the potential to compromise the integrity of the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

The party has also pressed the Chief Electoral Officer to implement protective measures for all election personnel involved in the SIR process, advocating for clear warnings to all political entities that any form of intimidation against election workers will lead to criminal consequences.

TRENDING

1
Tech Giants Flex Capital Muscle Amid AI Investment Surge

Tech Giants Flex Capital Muscle Amid AI Investment Surge

 Global
2
Dodgers' Battle Plan: Roberts Considers Lineup Shake-up in World Series Showdown

Dodgers' Battle Plan: Roberts Considers Lineup Shake-up in World Series Show...

 Global
3
Keiko Fujimori's Presidential Bid: A New Chapter in Peruvian Politics

Keiko Fujimori's Presidential Bid: A New Chapter in Peruvian Politics

 Peru
4
A License to Lead: Rachel Reeves' Integrity Under Scrutiny

A License to Lead: Rachel Reeves' Integrity Under Scrutiny

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI cuts supply chain emissions by over 1,000 tons annually

Blockchain could revolutionize IoT security, if scalability and energy costs are solved

AI models hallucinate because they’re rewarded for guessing

How AI fuels democratic erosion and environmental collapse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025