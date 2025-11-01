TMC Accuses Suvendu Adhikari of Threatening Electoral Officers

The ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) lodged a formal complaint on Friday with the West Bengal Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), alleging that Suvendu Adhikari, the Leader of Opposition, threatened Booth Level Officers (BLOs) with incarceration if they failed to comply with his directives.

In a letter signed by senior TMC leader and West Bengal minister Aroop Biswas, the party called for immediate police intervention and the registration of a First Information Report (FIR) against Adhikari. The TMC claims that Adhikari's remarks amount to criminal intimidation according to the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, with the potential to compromise the integrity of the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

The party has also pressed the Chief Electoral Officer to implement protective measures for all election personnel involved in the SIR process, advocating for clear warnings to all political entities that any form of intimidation against election workers will lead to criminal consequences.