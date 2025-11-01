Social Media Stunt Leads to Arrest: Father-Son Duo in Legal Tangle

A young man's quest for fame has taken a detour towards legal trouble. Sumit, a 22-year-old resident of Shastri Nagar, was detained by police after a video of him firing a gun in the air went viral on social media. The incident aimed at earning popularity quickly gathered unwanted attention from law enforcement.

Further digging revealed that the weapon was registered in the name of Sumit's father, Mukesh Kumar, whose arms license had expired earlier this month. A police raid led to the seizure of the weapon and the arrests of both father and son, amid the festive chaos of Diwali celebrations.

The authorities have taken legal action, charging the duo under various sections of the Arms Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. As the investigation unfolds, this case serves as a cautionary tale about the lengths some might go for a moment of virtual fame.

