Left Menu

Social Media Stunt Leads to Arrest: Father-Son Duo in Legal Tangle

A 22-year-old named Sumit was arrested for firing a gun in the air in pursuit of social media fame. His father, Mukesh Kumar, was also detained for possessing the expired weapon involved. Both face legal action under the Arms Act and Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-11-2025 15:54 IST | Created: 01-11-2025 15:54 IST
Social Media Stunt Leads to Arrest: Father-Son Duo in Legal Tangle
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A young man's quest for fame has taken a detour towards legal trouble. Sumit, a 22-year-old resident of Shastri Nagar, was detained by police after a video of him firing a gun in the air went viral on social media. The incident aimed at earning popularity quickly gathered unwanted attention from law enforcement.

Further digging revealed that the weapon was registered in the name of Sumit's father, Mukesh Kumar, whose arms license had expired earlier this month. A police raid led to the seizure of the weapon and the arrests of both father and son, amid the festive chaos of Diwali celebrations.

The authorities have taken legal action, charging the duo under various sections of the Arms Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. As the investigation unfolds, this case serves as a cautionary tale about the lengths some might go for a moment of virtual fame.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tech Giants Flex Capital Muscle Amid AI Investment Surge

Tech Giants Flex Capital Muscle Amid AI Investment Surge

 Global
2
Dodgers' Battle Plan: Roberts Considers Lineup Shake-up in World Series Showdown

Dodgers' Battle Plan: Roberts Considers Lineup Shake-up in World Series Show...

 Global
3
Keiko Fujimori's Presidential Bid: A New Chapter in Peruvian Politics

Keiko Fujimori's Presidential Bid: A New Chapter in Peruvian Politics

 Peru
4
A License to Lead: Rachel Reeves' Integrity Under Scrutiny

A License to Lead: Rachel Reeves' Integrity Under Scrutiny

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI cuts supply chain emissions by over 1,000 tons annually

Blockchain could revolutionize IoT security, if scalability and energy costs are solved

AI models hallucinate because they’re rewarded for guessing

How AI fuels democratic erosion and environmental collapse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025