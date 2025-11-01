Cyber Fraud Uncorked: Delhi Man Duped in Digital Wine Scheme

A Delhi man found his festive cheer dampened when an online purchase turned into a cyber nightmare. Attempting to buy champagne for Diwali, he was swindled out of Rs 1.72 lakh by scammers posing as an online liquor shop.

According to an FIR filed on October 24, the victim discovered the fake website 'Discovery Wines' while browsing for wine gifts. After contacting a provided number and discussing product details, he was convinced to make a hefty online payment for 25 bottles.

The bottles, assured to arrive shortly, never materialized. Subsequent calls went unanswered, leaving him defrauded of his money. Police are currently on the trail of the suspects, affirming that justice will soon be served.

(With inputs from agencies.)