Gangland Vendetta: Nephew of Notorious Chenu Pehelwan Arrested

Two individuals, including the nephew of gangster Chenu Pehelwan, have been arrested for the murder of Misbah, a 22-year-old linked to the Hashim Baba gang. The murder was reportedly the result of internal gang disputes. The investigation explores potential orchestrations by jailed gang members.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-11-2025 16:48 IST | Created: 01-11-2025 16:48 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The landscape of gang violence in Delhi saw another tragic event as two individuals, including a notorious gangster's nephew, were detained in connection with a murder tied to inter-gang rivalry. Police disclosed the details on Saturday, unearthing the complexities of criminal affiliations and vendettas.

Misbah, a youth once connected to the Chenu gang, was shot dead in the Seelampur area after defecting to the rival Hashim Baba gang two years ago. His defection allegedly sparked discord leading to the fatal consequence orchestrated by Abdullah, Chenu Pehelwan's nephew, and his associate Prince Ghazi.

A police investigation revealed a backdrop marked by betrayal and vendetta, culminating in Misbah's murder. The shootout involved more than two dozen rounds as per the police reports, highlighting the dangerous cycles of retribution within Delhi's gang corridors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

