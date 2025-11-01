Gangland Vendetta: Nephew of Notorious Chenu Pehelwan Arrested

The landscape of gang violence in Delhi saw another tragic event as two individuals, including a notorious gangster's nephew, were detained in connection with a murder tied to inter-gang rivalry. Police disclosed the details on Saturday, unearthing the complexities of criminal affiliations and vendettas.

Misbah, a youth once connected to the Chenu gang, was shot dead in the Seelampur area after defecting to the rival Hashim Baba gang two years ago. His defection allegedly sparked discord leading to the fatal consequence orchestrated by Abdullah, Chenu Pehelwan's nephew, and his associate Prince Ghazi.

A police investigation revealed a backdrop marked by betrayal and vendetta, culminating in Misbah's murder. The shootout involved more than two dozen rounds as per the police reports, highlighting the dangerous cycles of retribution within Delhi's gang corridors.

(With inputs from agencies.)