Himachal's Fight Against Chitta: A Three-Month Campaign to Eradicate Heroin

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has unveiled a comprehensive three-month initiative targeting the eradication of chitta, a local term for heroin, across Himachal Pradesh.

The campaign will include special police cells and panchayat-level committees actively working to combat the drug menace, starting with an anti-chitta rally in Shimla on November 15.

Sukhu emphasized the need for community involvement, urging government representatives, police, and volunteers to spearhead awareness efforts against the illicit trade and usage of narcotics.

(With inputs from agencies.)