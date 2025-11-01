Left Menu

Himachal's Fight Against Chitta: A Three-Month Campaign to Eradicate Heroin

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu announced a three-month campaign to combat heroin usage known as 'chitta' in Himachal Pradesh. The initiative includes forming a special police cell and panchayat-level drug prevention committees, with an anti-chitta rally set to launch the campaign on November 15.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 01-11-2025 17:30 IST | Created: 01-11-2025 17:30 IST
Himachal's Fight Against Chitta: A Three-Month Campaign to Eradicate Heroin
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has unveiled a comprehensive three-month initiative targeting the eradication of chitta, a local term for heroin, across Himachal Pradesh.

The campaign will include special police cells and panchayat-level committees actively working to combat the drug menace, starting with an anti-chitta rally in Shimla on November 15.

Sukhu emphasized the need for community involvement, urging government representatives, police, and volunteers to spearhead awareness efforts against the illicit trade and usage of narcotics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tech Giants Flex Capital Muscle Amid AI Investment Surge

Tech Giants Flex Capital Muscle Amid AI Investment Surge

 Global
2
Dodgers' Battle Plan: Roberts Considers Lineup Shake-up in World Series Showdown

Dodgers' Battle Plan: Roberts Considers Lineup Shake-up in World Series Show...

 Global
3
Keiko Fujimori's Presidential Bid: A New Chapter in Peruvian Politics

Keiko Fujimori's Presidential Bid: A New Chapter in Peruvian Politics

 Peru
4
A License to Lead: Rachel Reeves' Integrity Under Scrutiny

A License to Lead: Rachel Reeves' Integrity Under Scrutiny

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI cuts supply chain emissions by over 1,000 tons annually

Blockchain could revolutionize IoT security, if scalability and energy costs are solved

AI models hallucinate because they’re rewarded for guessing

How AI fuels democratic erosion and environmental collapse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025