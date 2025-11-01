Court Demands Accountability: Delhi Police Official Submits 'False' Report

A court in Delhi has sharply criticized a police officer for submitting a 'false' report in a robbery case, highlighting the inadequacies of the investigation involved. The court's order came while hearing the bail plea of an accused in the alleged robbery, which purportedly involved the use of a deadly weapon and common intent.

Presiding over the case, Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Tushar Gupta dismissed the bail plea and exposed inconsistencies in the police inquiry. The court discovered discrepancies between the police report and CCTV evidence, which clearly showed that the accused voluntarily went to the police station, challenging the claim of an arrest based on a secret informant's tip.

The court has called upon the joint commissioner of police to take corrective action against the involved investigating officer for overt misrepresentation and inadequate investigation. Additionally, accountability measures are sought against senior officers for supervisory lapses, with a compliance report due by November 3.

