PM Modi Launches ₹14,260 Crore Development Projects in Nava Raipur, Marks 25 Years of Chhattisgarh’s Formation

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi addressed the grand Chhattisgarh Rajat Mahotsav in Nava Raipur, marking the 25th anniversary of the formation of Chhattisgarh. On this momentous occasion, he inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for multiple developmental projects worth over ₹14,260 crore, covering key sectors including roads, industry, healthcare, and energy. The celebrations reflected a blend of cultural pride, economic ambition, and a strong vision for the future of the state.

A Journey of 25 Years: From Vision to Reality

Greeting the people of Chhattisgarh, Prime Minister Modi extended heartfelt congratulations, recalling how the state was carved out under the leadership of Atal Bihari Vajpayee in 2000. He said, “Twenty-five years ago, the government of Atal Bihari Vajpayee handed over the Chhattisgarh of your dreams with a resolve that the state would reach new heights of development.” The Prime Minister emphasized that the past two and a half decades have seen Chhattisgarh transform from a resource-rich but underdeveloped region into a rapidly progressing industrial and infrastructural hub.

Reflecting on his long association with the state, Shri Modi remarked that he had seen both the pre-formation struggles and the post-formation achievements, making this Silver Jubilee moment deeply emotional for him. He noted that the “seed sown 25 years ago has now grown into a flourishing tree of development.”

A New Temple of Democracy and Tribal Pride

Before addressing the gathering, the Prime Minister inaugurated the new Assembly building—which he described as a “temple of democracy”—and the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh Tribal Freedom Fighters Museum. The museum celebrates over 150 years of tribal contribution to India’s freedom struggle, chronicling stories of valor and resistance.

He also inaugurated the Tribal Museum and launched projects that symbolize inclusive growth, especially for the tribal population. Shri Modi highlighted that tribal identity and heritage are integral to the state’s identity, praising initiatives like Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas and Van Dhan Kendras, which have improved livelihoods in forest regions.

Infrastructure Revolution: Roads, Railways, and Connectivity

The Prime Minister detailed the transformation in connectivity over the past two decades. He stated that village road networks now extend over 40,000 kilometers, while national highways and expressways have multiplied rapidly. “Earlier, it took several hours to travel from Raipur to Bilaspur; now, that time has been cut in half,” he said.

A new four-lane highway between Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand was also announced, enhancing regional connectivity and trade. Similarly, rail and air connectivity has improved dramatically—with high-speed Vande Bharat trains and new direct flights linking Raipur, Bilaspur, and Jagdalpur. These developments, Modi said, have reshaped Chhattisgarh’s reputation from being a supplier of raw materials to an emerging industrial powerhouse.

Healthcare Transformation and Empowerment of the Poor

Citing healthcare as a top priority, the Prime Minister recalled that Chhattisgarh had only one medical college 25 years ago, but now boasts 14 medical colleges and an AIIMS in Raipur. He emphasized the success of the Ayushman Arogya Mandir initiative, which began in Chhattisgarh and now includes over 5,500 centers across the state.

Reaffirming his commitment to uplift the poor, Shri Modi stated, “Our government’s effort is to ensure that every poor citizen lives a life of dignity.” Under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, four crore families nationwide have received pucca homes, and Chhattisgarh alone saw 3.5 lakh families enter new homes during this event. Over ₹1,200 crore was disbursed to beneficiaries, marking a significant milestone in the state’s housing program.

Empowering Tribal India and Eliminating Maoist Terror

The Prime Minister emphasized the government’s dual focus on preserving tribal culture and accelerating tribal development. He highlighted the Dharti Aaba Janjatiya Gram Utkarsh Abhiyan, an ₹80,000 crore initiative aimed at transforming thousands of tribal villages, and the PM-JANMAN scheme, dedicated to the development of particularly vulnerable tribal groups.

On security, Shri Modi expressed optimism that Chhattisgarh is on the verge of eliminating Maoist extremism. “Eleven years ago, over 125 districts were affected by Maoist terror; today, only three remain,” he declared. He cited recent mass surrenders—over 200 Naxalites in Bastar and 20 in Kanker—as evidence that peace and governance are returning to previously troubled regions. He noted how villages once dominated by insurgency—like Puvarti, Chilkapalli, and Rekawaya—are now witnessing schools, electricity, and national celebrations.

Energy, Gas, and Digital Inclusion

Highlighting advancements in basic services, Modi noted that electricity now reaches every village, and even remote tribal areas have internet access. He dedicated the Nagpur-Jharsuguda gas pipeline to the nation, emphasizing that gas distribution will soon reach homes through pipelines, providing cleaner and cheaper energy to millions.

Vision for a Developed Chhattisgarh

Addressing the youth, Prime Minister Modi urged them to take pride in their state’s journey and to see themselves as key contributors to India’s mission of becoming a developed nation by 2047. “The coming years are crucial for Chhattisgarh. For India to be developed, Chhattisgarh must be developed,” he stated.

He concluded by reaffirming his faith in the people of the state: “This is your time. There is no goal you cannot achieve. Together, we will advance Chhattisgarh and move the nation forward.”

The event was graced by Governor Shri Ramen Deka, Chief Minister Shri Vishnu Deo Sai, and Union Ministers Shri Jual Oram, Shri Durga Das Uikey, and Shri Tokan Sahu, among other dignitaries. The atmosphere reflected a sense of unity, progress, and pride as Chhattisgarh stepped confidently into its next 25 years.