PM Modi Inaugurates ‘Shanti Shikhar’ at Nava Raipur, Calls It a Beacon of Global Peace

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi inaugurated “Shanti Shikhar – Academy for a Peaceful World”, a new spiritual, educational, and meditation centre established by the Brahma Kumaris in Nava Raipur, Chhattisgarh. The state-of-the-art complex is envisioned as a global hub for peace, self-transformation, and harmony—integrating spirituality with social responsibility.

Addressing the gathering, the Prime Minister said the day holds special significance as Chhattisgarh celebrates 25 years of its formation, along with Jharkhand and Uttarakhand, which were also carved out in 2000. Extending greetings to the residents of all three states, Shri Modi said, “Driven by the principle that the development of states fuels the progress of the nation, we are working tirelessly to build a Viksit Bharat (Developed India).”

A Landmark in Spiritual and National Growth

Calling the inauguration of Shanti Shikhar a “golden chapter in India’s journey towards peace and progress,” the Prime Minister described the centre as a symbol of India’s timeless spiritual wisdom meeting modern aspirations.

He expressed deep personal affection for the Brahma Kumaris, recalling his long association with the spiritual organisation. “It has been my privilege to be connected with the Brahma Kumaris family for decades. I have witnessed this movement grow like a banyan tree, spreading peace and compassion across the world,” he said.

Shri Modi reminisced about attending their key events over the years—such as the ‘Future of Power’ programme in Ahmedabad in 2011, the 75th anniversary celebrations in 2012, and the Prayagraj gathering in 2013—and later, collaborations during initiatives like Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, and Jal Jan Abhiyan. He praised the organisation for consistently upholding spiritual discipline and community service.

Remembering Spiritual Mentors and Legacy of Guidance

The Prime Minister paid heartfelt tributes to the late Dadi Janki, former Chief of the Brahma Kumaris, and Rajyogini Dadi Hriday Mohini, recalling their affection and guidance as treasured memories. “I see their dreams taking shape in the creation of this academy,” he said, referring to Shanti Shikhar as the realisation of their vision for a global peace institution.

He expressed confidence that the centre would emerge as a global beacon of spirituality and dialogue, inspiring humanity to rediscover harmony and compassion. “The energy emanating from this place will connect millions across the country and the world with the idea of peace,” he added.

Conduct, Discipline, and the Path to Peace

Quoting a traditional saying, the Prime Minister remarked, “Conduct is the highest form of dharma, penance, and knowledge, and nothing is unattainable through righteous conduct.” He emphasized that spiritual progress lies not in preaching, but in living one’s values—a principle embodied by the Brahma Kumaris community.

Highlighting the depth of their discipline, he said, “Every sister here undergoes years of rigorous penance and self-restraint. The institution’s strength comes from this commitment to purity, peace, and service.”

He reflected on the profound meaning behind the greeting ‘Om Shanti’—where ‘Om’ represents the universal consciousness and ‘Shanti’ symbolizes the aspiration for peace. “The very name of this institution reflects a divine invocation for harmony between humanity and the cosmos,” he said.

India: The Cradle of Global Peace and Spiritual Unity

Reaffirming India’s civilizational role as the Mother of Democracy and the land of peace, Shri Modi said, “The idea of world peace is intrinsic to India’s spiritual DNA. Every religious ritual here concludes with prayers for the welfare of all beings.”

He elaborated that Indian spirituality teaches not only the lesson of peace but also provides a practical path to attain it. “Self-restraint leads to self-knowledge, self-knowledge leads to self-realization, and self-realization leads to inner peace,” he explained.

The Prime Minister expressed confidence that the seekers at Shanti Shikhar would become torchbearers of inner transformation, embodying India’s message of “Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam – One Earth, One Family, One Future.”

India as a Global First Responder and Voice for Nature

Highlighting India’s growing moral leadership in global affairs, Shri Modi said, “Whenever a crisis or disaster strikes anywhere in the world, India steps forward as a trusted partner and first responder.”

He cited examples of India’s humanitarian outreach during pandemics, natural disasters, and conflicts, stressing that the country’s ethos of compassion is guided by its spiritual heritage.

On the environmental front, Shri Modi underlined India’s commitment to sustainable living. “We see divinity in nature—our rivers are mothers, water is sacred, and trees are embodiments of life,” he said. “This reverence ensures that we use natural resources with responsibility, not exploitation. The world can learn from India’s balance between progress and preservation.”

He mentioned initiatives like ‘One Sun, One World, One Grid’, ‘Mission LiFE (Lifestyle for Environment)’, and ‘One Earth, One Family, One Future’, noting that these ideas are gaining global recognition. “India is not just a participant but a pioneer in creating a sustainable and peaceful global order,” he said.

Spiritual Strength as the Foundation of National Vision

The Prime Minister emphasized that India’s rise as a Viksit Bharat cannot be measured merely in terms of economic or technological milestones—it must also be rooted in moral and spiritual evolution. “Material progress and spiritual consciousness must go hand in hand. Institutions like the Brahma Kumaris play a crucial role in ensuring this balance,” he noted.

He urged citizens and spiritual organizations alike to contribute to national development through values of truth, compassion, and integrity. “True peace is not the absence of conflict but the presence of justice, discipline, and harmony,” he said.

Shanti Shikhar: An Academy for Global Harmony

The newly inaugurated Shanti Shikhar – Academy for a Peaceful World is envisioned as a modern centre for meditation, dialogue, and global cooperation. Spread over several acres in Nava Raipur, the complex includes meditation halls, auditoriums, research centres, and spiritual learning facilities, combining traditional Indian wisdom with modern architecture.

The academy aims to promote:

Global peace education and interfaith dialogue

Women-led leadership in spirituality and community development

Workshops on mental health, stress management, and ethical living

Research on sustainable lifestyles and human well-being

The centre’s design reflects eco-friendly principles, with renewable energy integration and serene landscapes encouraging reflection and mindfulness.

A Confluence of Faith, Service, and National Spirit

Governor of Chhattisgarh, Shri Ramen Deka, and Chief Minister Shri Vishnu Deo Sai also attended the event, along with senior members of the Brahma Kumaris family, including Sisters from Mount Abu and global centres, and other spiritual and community leaders.

The dignitaries praised the government’s efforts in recognizing and supporting institutions that promote inner peace, ethical living, and community harmony.

In his concluding remarks, Prime Minister Modi said, “The establishment of Shanti Shikhar reflects India’s growing confidence in its spiritual strength. It is not merely a building—it is a living temple of peace and purpose.” He encouraged everyone to walk the path of self-realization and service, contributing to India’s mission of peace for the world.