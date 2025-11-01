Left Menu

Activist Manoj Jarange Advocates for Justice in Doctor's Tragic Case

Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange visited the family of a doctor who died by suicide in Satara. The doctor accused a sub inspector of rape and a software engineer of harassment. Jarange promised to support the family and engaged with top officials to push for justice.

In a significant development surrounding the tragic case of a woman doctor's suicide, Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange has stepped in to offer support to the bereaved family. The doctor, originally from Beed district, was discovered dead in a Phaltan hotel room on October 23, leaving behind a note alleging rape and harassment.

The accusations were aimed at sub-inspector Gopal Badane, for acts of repeated sexual assault, and Prashant Bankar, a software engineer, for mental harassment. Both suspects have since been apprehended. Security officials are now under pressure following Jarange's involvement.

Jarange, during a visit to Kavadgaon in Wadwani tehsil, promised the family that justice would be served. Engaging with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and other top officials, he advocated for a Special Investigation Team led by a female IPS officer. The administration has committed to swift action.

