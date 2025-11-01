Justice Surya Kant to Headline Oudh Bar Association's 125th Anniversary

Chief Justice of India (Designate) Justice Surya Kant will be the chief guest at the significant 125th foundation year anniversary of the Oudh Bar Association in Lucknow.

During the event, Justice Surya Kant will address a seminar discussing the 'Role of Bar in Dispensation of Justice,' highlighting the pivotal part the bar plays in the justice system.

The celebration, set to occur on Sunday at the high court auditorium in Gomti Nagar, will also feature Allahabad High Court Chief Justice Arun Bhansali and Delhi High Court Chief Justice DK Upadhyaya as special guests, alongside other esteemed justices including Manoj Kumar Gupta, M C Tripathi, and Rajan Roy.

