Justice Surya Kant to Headline Oudh Bar Association's 125th Anniversary
Justice Surya Kant, Chief Justice of India (Designate), will be the chief guest at the 125th anniversary of the Oudh Bar Association in Lucknow. The event includes a seminar on the bar's role in justice dispensation. Other notable justices will attend as special guests.
Chief Justice of India (Designate) Justice Surya Kant will be the chief guest at the significant 125th foundation year anniversary of the Oudh Bar Association in Lucknow.
During the event, Justice Surya Kant will address a seminar discussing the 'Role of Bar in Dispensation of Justice,' highlighting the pivotal part the bar plays in the justice system.
The celebration, set to occur on Sunday at the high court auditorium in Gomti Nagar, will also feature Allahabad High Court Chief Justice Arun Bhansali and Delhi High Court Chief Justice DK Upadhyaya as special guests, alongside other esteemed justices including Manoj Kumar Gupta, M C Tripathi, and Rajan Roy.
