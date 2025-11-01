CCPA Fines Dikshant IAS and Abhimanu IAS ₹8 Lakh Each for Misleading Ads

In a decisive move to uphold consumer rights and accountability in the education sector, the Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) has imposed a penalty of ₹8 lakh each on two prominent civil services coaching institutes—Dikshant IAS and Abhimanu IAS—for misleading advertisements, unfair trade practices, and violation of consumer rights under the Consumer Protection Act, 2019.

The final orders were issued by a bench headed by Chief Commissioner Smt. Nidhi Khare and Commissioner Shri Anupam Mishra, emphasizing that educational services fall squarely within the ambit of consumer protection laws and that misleading claims erode public trust.

CCPA’s Crackdown on Misleading Coaching Claims

The CCPA’s action was prompted by multiple complaints from successful UPSC Civil Services Examination candidates, whose names and photographs were allegedly used without consent in advertisements claiming credit for their success.

These cases underline the growing concern over false success claims and deceptive marketing practices by coaching institutions, which influence lakhs of aspirants who invest their time, money, and effort in preparation for competitive examinations.

The Authority reiterated that education advertising must reflect factual, verifiable information, and any distortion or concealment of facts would constitute a violation of Sections 2(28) and 2(47) of the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, relating to misleading advertisements and unfair trade practices.

Case 1: Dikshant IAS – False Claims of “200+ Results”

The first case involved Dikshant IAS, which had advertised “200+ Results in UPSC CSE 2021” alongside photographs and names of successful candidates. One such candidate, Ms. Mini Shukla (AIR 96, UPSC CSE 2021), filed a complaint stating that her photograph and name were used without her permission and that she had no association with the institute.

According to her representation, she had attended a mock interview organized by Chahal Academy, which she later discovered was jointly conducted with Dikshant IAS. However, Dikshant IAS allegedly took full credit for her success, creating a misleading impression of her association with the institute.

Findings:

The institute could produce only 116 enrollment forms, contrary to its claim of “200+ results.”

No documentary evidence was submitted to prove a partnership with Chahal Academy or to demonstrate that students were informed about the joint nature of the interview programme.

Advertisements deliberately concealed crucial information about which courses the successful candidates had actually taken, misleading aspirants into believing that the institute had trained them through all stages of the UPSC examination.

The CCPA concluded that Dikshant IAS violated the right of consumers to be informed, as defined under Section 2(9) of the Act. It observed that concealment of course-specific details and use of candidates’ images without consent amounted to misrepresentation and deceptive marketing.

Case 2: Abhimanu IAS – Unauthorized Use of Candidates’ Names and Photos

In a similar case, Ms. Natasha Goyal (AIR 175, UPSC CSE 2022) lodged a complaint against Abhimanu IAS for using her name and photograph without authorization.

Evidence showed that Abhimanu IAS had shared a personalized question bank based on her Detailed Application Form (DAF) for a mock interview that never took place. Despite this limited and incomplete interaction, the institute used her identity in promotional materials, falsely implying that she was a full-time student.

Findings:

The institute made unsubstantiated claims such as “2200+ Selections since Inception,” “10+ Selections in IAS Top 10,” and “1st Rank in HCS/PCS/HAS.”

Investigation revealed that out of 139 selections claimed in 2023, 88 students had cleared exams without any substantial assistance from the institute.

Many of the “top 10” selections were from 2001–2012, and candidates had only attended short interview guidance programmes.

The omission of the phrase “since 1999” in its advertisements was deemed a material omission, misleading aspirants into believing that these results were recent.

No supporting documents were provided for the “2200+ selections” or “1st Rank” claims, which were found to be unverified and deceptive.

The CCPA determined that such vague and exaggerated success figures are a serious breach of consumer rights, as they influence aspirants’ decisions and mislead them regarding the institute’s true record.

Legal and Policy Significance

Under the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, coaching institutes and educational organizations are legally bound to:

Disclose truthful and verifiable information regarding their results, faculty, and services. Avoid using the names, photographs, or testimonials of students without prior written consent. Clearly distinguish between full-course training, short-term guidance, and mock sessions when claiming credit for results.

The CCPA noted that misleading advertisements in education undermine the right to informed choice and exploit the aspirations of youth, a particularly vulnerable consumer segment. The penalty, therefore, is both punitive and deterrent, intended to discourage future violations.

Broader Crackdown: Over ₹98.6 Lakh in Penalties So Far

The CCPA’s ongoing investigation into coaching institutions has exposed a pattern of inflated claims across the industry. To date:

57 notices have been issued to various coaching institutes.

27 institutes have been penalized, with aggregate fines exceeding ₹98.6 lakh.

Many have been directed to cease misleading advertisements and publicly retract false claims.

The authority reaffirmed its commitment to protecting consumers in the education sector, stating that no institute can “claim glory on the hard work of students without substantiating the basis of such claims.”

Advisory to Students and Aspirants

The CCPA has urged successful candidates and students to remain vigilant and immediately report any unauthorized use of their names or images by coaching centres.

The Authority emphasized that students’ achievements belong to them alone, and any misuse of their personal data for commercial gain constitutes a violation of ethical and legal principles. Complaints can be submitted directly through the CCPA’s official website or via consumer helplines.

Upholding Integrity in Education Advertising

The CCPA’s orders against Dikshant IAS and Abhimanu IAS represent a landmark in consumer protection enforcement within India’s booming coaching industry. By holding institutes accountable for false claims and unauthorized endorsements, the authority has reaffirmed that transparency and truthfulness are non-negotiable standards in education-related advertising.

The final orders, including detailed findings and directions for compliance, are available on the official website of the Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA): https://doca.gov.in/ccpa/orders-advisories.php?page_no=1.