Vice Admiral B Sivakumar Assumes Charge as 40th Chief of Materiel, Indian Navy

The Indian Navy has announced the appointment of Vice Admiral B Sivakumar, AVSM, VSM, as the 40th Chief of Materiel (COM), one of the Navy’s senior-most leadership positions responsible for overseeing all aspects of logistics, maintenance, infrastructure, warship production, and technological sustenance of the naval fleet.

Vice Admiral Sivakumar, a distinguished officer with over 38 years of illustrious service, took over the position from Vice Admiral Kiran Deshmukh, AVSM, VSM, who superannuated after nearly four decades of exemplary service. The handover ceremony took place at Naval Headquarters, New Delhi, marking the formal transition of one of the Navy’s most crucial technical and managerial portfolios.

An Officer with Rare Technical and Leadership Expertise

An alumnus of the 70th Course of the National Defence Academy (NDA), Khadakwasla, Vice Admiral Sivakumar was commissioned into the Indian Navy’s Electrical Branch on July 1, 1987. Over nearly four decades, he has served with distinction across sea and shore appointments, combining technical acumen with visionary leadership in areas critical to the Navy’s modernization and self-reliance efforts.

The Flag Officer holds an impressive academic record:

Master’s Degree in Electrical Engineering from IIT Madras

Postgraduate Diploma in Higher Defence Management from Osmania University

MPhil in Defence and Strategic Studies from Madras University

Graduate of the National Defence College (NDC), New Delhi

His educational background, coupled with deep operational and engineering experience, makes him one of the Navy’s foremost technocrats and thought leaders in defence technology management.

Distinguished Career Spanning Operations, Projects, and Technology

Vice Admiral Sivakumar’s career has been characterized by his diverse exposure to technology-intensive domains ranging from electrical systems and weapons integration to warship production and strategic project management.

He began his service as an Electrical Officer onboard frontline warships including INS Ranjit, INS Kirpan, and INS Akshay, where he gained hands-on operational experience in fleet engineering and combat system management.

He later commanded the prestigious INS Valsura, the Navy’s premier Electrical Training Establishment in Jamnagar—where he played a pivotal role in upgrading the institution’s technical curriculum and introducing modernized training modules aligned with emerging naval technologies.

The Admiral holds the unique distinction of leading both major Electrical Directorates at Naval Headquarters—Directorate of Electrical Engineering and Directorate of Weapons Equipment—a rare achievement that reflects his comprehensive grasp of naval technology and systems engineering.

He has also served in both of India’s Naval Dockyards—Mumbai and Visakhapatnam—holding critical roles in maintenance, ship repair, and refit management, thereby gaining an in-depth understanding of life-cycle support for naval platforms.

Strategic Leadership Roles and Flag Rank Tenures

As a Flag Officer, Vice Admiral Sivakumar’s contributions have been instrumental in shaping the Indian Navy’s technical, operational, and acquisition landscape.

His major assignments include:

Additional Director General (Technical), Project Seabird – where he oversaw the expansion and modernization of the Karwar Naval Base, a strategic facility supporting India’s Western Fleet.

Chief Staff Officer (Technical), Western Naval Command – coordinating the operational readiness and technical sustenance of frontline combatants.

Admiral Superintendent, Naval Dockyard (Mumbai) – where he implemented several key reforms to enhance dockyard efficiency, digital maintenance management, and safety systems.

At Naval Headquarters, as the Assistant Chief of Materiel (Information Technology & Systems), he spearheaded multiple digitization and automation initiatives, introducing modern tools for logistics, maintenance monitoring, and asset tracking—improving efficiency and transparency in material management across the Navy.

He was subsequently elevated to the rank of Vice Admiral in January 2024 and appointed Programme Director, Headquarters Advanced Technology Vessel Project (HQ ATVP), where he supervised the construction and operational integration of India’s indigenous strategic submarine projects—a cornerstone of India’s underwater deterrence capability.

Later, as the Controller of Warship Production and Acquisition (CWP&A) and Director General Naval Projects (Visakhapatnam), he oversaw the planning, acquisition, and indigenous production of complex warships and submarines. His leadership significantly advanced the Navy’s goals under the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative, accelerating the delivery of indigenous platforms like stealth frigates, next-generation destroyers, and advanced support vessels.

Commitment to Indigenous Capability and Atmanirbhar Bharat

Vice Admiral Sivakumar has been a key driving force behind the Navy’s shift toward technological self-reliance and sustainable maritime capability development. Under his guidance, several collaborative projects with Indian industry, public sector shipyards, and research institutions were initiated to boost the domestic defence ecosystem.

He has been a strong advocate of Make-in-India initiatives, emphasizing indigenous design, production, and innovation across electrical systems, combat management software, propulsion control, and networked communication systems.

“His appointment as Chief of Materiel comes at a pivotal time when the Navy is transitioning to next-generation platforms,” said a senior naval official. “His leadership will ensure seamless coordination across production, logistics, and technology divisions to sustain operational readiness and modernization simultaneously.”

Awards and Decorations

Vice Admiral B Sivakumar’s professional excellence, dedication, and distinguished service have earned him several prestigious awards and commendations, including:

Ati Vishisht Seva Medal (AVSM) – 2025, for exceptional service of the highest order.

Vishisht Seva Medal (VSM) – recognizing distinguished service of a high order.

He has also received multiple commendations from the Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief (FOC-in-C) for his leadership and innovation in technical management.

Vision as Chief of Materiel

As the Chief of Materiel, Vice Admiral Sivakumar now heads one of the most crucial functional branches of the Indian Navy, responsible for procurement, logistics, maintenance, infrastructure development, shipbuilding, and system integration. His tenure will focus on:

Strengthening indigenous supply chains for naval production.

Accelerating maintenance modernization through digitalization.

Enhancing energy efficiency and sustainability in fleet operations.

Overseeing the integration of next-generation technologies such as AI-driven diagnostics, predictive maintenance systems, and green energy solutions.

He is also expected to steer the Navy’s material readiness strategy in support of India’s maritime operations across the Indo-Pacific region, ensuring that Indian warships remain combat-ready and technically superior at all times.

Tribute to Predecessor: Vice Admiral Kiran Deshmukh

Vice Admiral Sivakumar takes over from Vice Admiral Kiran Deshmukh, AVSM, VSM, who concluded more than 39 years of distinguished service. Widely regarded as a visionary leader, Vice Admiral Deshmukh played a pivotal role in steering the Navy’s technical transformation and operational sustainability, ensuring that its platforms remained mission-ready throughout critical operations such as Operation Sindoor, India’s extensive maritime security deployment.

Under his leadership, the Navy achieved high levels of fleet availability and mission readiness, showcasing a combination of foresight, professional competence, and unwavering commitment to excellence.

A Legacy of Leadership and Innovation

Vice Admiral B Sivakumar’s assumption of charge as the 40th Chief of Materiel marks another milestone in the Navy’s ongoing journey toward technological excellence and maritime self-reliance. His vast experience across the domains of warship design, dockyard operations, and advanced defence projects positions him as a key figure in shaping the next phase of India’s naval modernization.

As the Indian Navy continues to expand its operational footprint across the Indo-Pacific and strengthen its role as a net security provider, leaders like Vice Admiral Sivakumar embody the synergy of technical mastery, leadership integrity, and strategic foresight that define India’s modern naval command.