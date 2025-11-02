Nationwide Food Scarcity Spurs Long Lines at Pantries Amid SNAP Turmoil

Across the United States, food pantries are witnessing unprecedented demand as the halt in SNAP benefits, caused by the ongoing federal shutdown, persists.

In the Bronx, New York, hundreds gathered outside World of Life Christian Fellowship International, braving frigid temperatures for essential groceries. Similar scenes unfolded nationwide, with drive-through giveaways becoming lifelines for many.

Legal interventions are in motion, as judges direct the federal government to expedite the reinstatement of SNAP payments, underlining the urgent needs of millions who depend on this vital social safety net.

(With inputs from agencies.)