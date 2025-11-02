Left Menu

Mass Stabbing on UK Train: A Chilling Attack

A mass stabbing on a London-bound train has left ten people hospitalized, nine critically injured. British Transport Police have declared it a major incident, with Counter Terrorism Policing supporting the investigation. Two suspects were arrested at Huntingdon station, with emergency services responding swiftly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 02-11-2025 07:07 IST | Created: 02-11-2025 07:07 IST
  • United Kingdom

An alarming mass stabbing incident on a London-bound train has resulted in ten individuals being hospitalized, with nine reportedly in critical condition. The assault, declared a major incident by the British Transport Police, has seen counter-terrorism units aiding in the ongoing investigation.

The violent attack occurred as the train was bound for Huntingdon, situated near Cambridge, on a Saturday evening. Swift emergency responses, including armed officers and air ambulances, helped contain the situation after the train's arrival at the station. Two suspects were apprehended at the scene, though authorities have yet to uncover any motive behind the attack.

Mayor Paul Bristow of Cambridgeshire described the occurrence as "horrendous," while London North Eastern Railway acknowledged the incident, advising travelers of major disruptions. Prime Minister Keir Starmer expressed his sympathies to those affected.

