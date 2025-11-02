Left Menu

South Korea and Singapore Forge New Path in AI and Green Shipping

South Korea and Singapore have signed key agreements to collaborate on artificial intelligence and green shipping. In a bilateral summit held in Seoul, both nations also pledged to work closely on advancing defence technology, aiming to strengthen their strategic partnerships.

  • South Korea

In a landmark agreement, South Korea and Singapore have signed memorandums of understanding to collaborate on pioneering developments in artificial intelligence and green shipping. This announcement was made during a joint press conference featuring South Korea's President Lee Jae Myung and Singapore's Prime Minister Lawrence Wong after a high-stakes bilateral summit in Seoul.

The accords mark a significant step forward in enhancing the technology and sustainable transport sectors within both countries, illustrating a shared commitment to innovation and environmental responsibility.

Additionally, the leaders declared a mutual intention to strengthen defence technology cooperation, further cementing their strategic alliance in the face of evolving global challenges.

