South Korea and Singapore Forge New Path in AI and Green Shipping

In a landmark agreement, South Korea and Singapore have signed memorandums of understanding to collaborate on pioneering developments in artificial intelligence and green shipping. This announcement was made during a joint press conference featuring South Korea's President Lee Jae Myung and Singapore's Prime Minister Lawrence Wong after a high-stakes bilateral summit in Seoul.

The accords mark a significant step forward in enhancing the technology and sustainable transport sectors within both countries, illustrating a shared commitment to innovation and environmental responsibility.

Additionally, the leaders declared a mutual intention to strengthen defence technology cooperation, further cementing their strategic alliance in the face of evolving global challenges.