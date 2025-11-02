Tragic Return: Kerala Man's Body Brought Home After Mozambique Mishap

The body of Indrajith, a 22-year-old man from Kerala, who went missing after a tragic boat capsizing incident in Mozambique, has been repatriated to Kochi. The mortal remains arrived on Sunday, a grim reminder of the October 16 tragedy near Beira Port.

An earlier victim, Sreeraj Radhakrishnan, 35, from Kollam, was already returned to his hometown. Indrajith was one of 21 individuals, including 14 Indians, aboard the ill-fated vessel, headed for the tanker MT Sea Quest for maintenance tasks. His body was positively identified on October 30. Subsequently, it was flown from Mozambique to Mumbai before reaching Kochi.

The young man's cremation took place at his residence in Piravom. His father, Santhosh, who works in South Africa's shipping industry, rushed back upon receiving the dreadful news, highlighting the incident's widespread impact on families back home.

(With inputs from agencies.)