Canada and Philippines Forge Strategic Defense Pact to Counter China's Maritime Assertiveness

Canada and the Philippines are poised to sign a significant defense agreement aimed at countering China's escalating coercive strategies in the contentious South China Sea waters. This pact includes joint readiness drills and an expansion of security alliances to deter potential aggression, Philippine officials announced.

In line with global efforts to bolster the Indo-Pacific's rule of law and increase trade investments, this move aligns perfectly with Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s strategy to strengthen defense partnerships. These partnerships aim to support the Philippines' inadequately funded military against China's superior maritime forces.

The agreement, to be signed by Philippine Defence Secretary Gilberto Teodoro Jr. and Canadian counterpart David McGuinty, comes amid ongoing territorial disputes involving Vietnam, Malaysia, Brunei, and Taiwan. It represents a concerted effort to resist powerful nations redefining norms for their advantage, fostering a rules-based international order.

