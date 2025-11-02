Left Menu

Canada and Philippines Forge Strategic Defense Pact to Counter China's Maritime Assertiveness

Canada and the Philippines are set to sign a crucial defense agreement fostering joint readiness drills and expanding security alliances against China's assertive actions in the disputed South China Sea. The deal aligns with broader international efforts to uphold a rules-based order and fortify trade and defense ties in the Indo-Pacific region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Manila | Updated: 02-11-2025 13:51 IST | Created: 02-11-2025 13:51 IST
Canada and Philippines Forge Strategic Defense Pact to Counter China's Maritime Assertiveness
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Philippines

Canada and the Philippines are poised to sign a significant defense agreement aimed at countering China's escalating coercive strategies in the contentious South China Sea waters. This pact includes joint readiness drills and an expansion of security alliances to deter potential aggression, Philippine officials announced.

In line with global efforts to bolster the Indo-Pacific's rule of law and increase trade investments, this move aligns perfectly with Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s strategy to strengthen defense partnerships. These partnerships aim to support the Philippines' inadequately funded military against China's superior maritime forces.

The agreement, to be signed by Philippine Defence Secretary Gilberto Teodoro Jr. and Canadian counterpart David McGuinty, comes amid ongoing territorial disputes involving Vietnam, Malaysia, Brunei, and Taiwan. It represents a concerted effort to resist powerful nations redefining norms for their advantage, fostering a rules-based international order.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Forever Young Triumphs: Japan's Iconic Breeders' Cup Win

Forever Young Triumphs: Japan's Iconic Breeders' Cup Win

 Global
2
New Zealand's Strategic Comeback Stuns Ireland in Chicago

New Zealand's Strategic Comeback Stuns Ireland in Chicago

 Global
3
Unraveling the Intent: Explosion Rocks Harvard Medical School

Unraveling the Intent: Explosion Rocks Harvard Medical School

 United States
4
Iga Swiatek Shines at WTA Finals with Dominant Start

Iga Swiatek Shines at WTA Finals with Dominant Start

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI cuts supply chain emissions by over 1,000 tons annually

Blockchain could revolutionize IoT security, if scalability and energy costs are solved

AI models hallucinate because they’re rewarded for guessing

How AI fuels democratic erosion and environmental collapse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025