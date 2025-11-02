Left Menu

Tragic School Van Accident in Itawa: Speaker Om Birla Visits Families

In Itawa town, a school van collided with an SUV, resulting in the death of two girls and the injury of five students. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, along with other officials, visited the injured students and their families at MBS Hospital. The students are expected to recover soon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kota | Updated: 02-11-2025 14:24 IST | Created: 02-11-2025 14:24 IST
Tragic School Van Accident in Itawa: Speaker Om Birla Visits Families
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic accident near Itawa town, two schoolgirls lost their lives, and five other students were injured when their van collided with an SUV on Saturday morning.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, along with Kota District Collector Peyush Samaria, Kota Medical College Principal Dr. Sangeeta Saxena, and city BJP president Rakesh Jain, visited the injured at MBS Hospital.

Dr. Saxena reported that while some students remain hospitalized, others are recovering well. Encouraging updates were received about the boy who underwent successful surgery at a private hospital.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Forever Young Triumphs: Japan's Iconic Breeders' Cup Win

Forever Young Triumphs: Japan's Iconic Breeders' Cup Win

 Global
2
New Zealand's Strategic Comeback Stuns Ireland in Chicago

New Zealand's Strategic Comeback Stuns Ireland in Chicago

 Global
3
Unraveling the Intent: Explosion Rocks Harvard Medical School

Unraveling the Intent: Explosion Rocks Harvard Medical School

 United States
4
Iga Swiatek Shines at WTA Finals with Dominant Start

Iga Swiatek Shines at WTA Finals with Dominant Start

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI cuts supply chain emissions by over 1,000 tons annually

Blockchain could revolutionize IoT security, if scalability and energy costs are solved

AI models hallucinate because they’re rewarded for guessing

How AI fuels democratic erosion and environmental collapse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025