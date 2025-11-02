Tragic School Van Accident in Itawa: Speaker Om Birla Visits Families

In a tragic accident near Itawa town, two schoolgirls lost their lives, and five other students were injured when their van collided with an SUV on Saturday morning.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, along with Kota District Collector Peyush Samaria, Kota Medical College Principal Dr. Sangeeta Saxena, and city BJP president Rakesh Jain, visited the injured at MBS Hospital.

Dr. Saxena reported that while some students remain hospitalized, others are recovering well. Encouraging updates were received about the boy who underwent successful surgery at a private hospital.

(With inputs from agencies.)