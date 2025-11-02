Tragic School Van Accident in Itawa: Speaker Om Birla Visits Families
In Itawa town, a school van collided with an SUV, resulting in the death of two girls and the injury of five students. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, along with other officials, visited the injured students and their families at MBS Hospital. The students are expected to recover soon.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kota | Updated: 02-11-2025 14:24 IST | Created: 02-11-2025 14:24 IST
In a tragic accident near Itawa town, two schoolgirls lost their lives, and five other students were injured when their van collided with an SUV on Saturday morning.
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, along with Kota District Collector Peyush Samaria, Kota Medical College Principal Dr. Sangeeta Saxena, and city BJP president Rakesh Jain, visited the injured at MBS Hospital.
Dr. Saxena reported that while some students remain hospitalized, others are recovering well. Encouraging updates were received about the boy who underwent successful surgery at a private hospital.
