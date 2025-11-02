Court Upholds Hoardings Against Forced Conversions in Chhattisgarh Villages

In a pivotal ruling, the Chhattisgarh High Court has dismissed petitions challenging the presence of hoardings in certain villages that prohibit the entry of pastors and 'converted Christians.' The court held that these signs, intended to prevent forced conversions via allurements or fraudulent means, are not unconstitutional.

The decision came from the division bench comprising Chief Justice Ramesh Sinha and Justice Bibhu Datta Guru. The court noted that these hoardings, installed by gram sabhas, aim to safeguard indigenous tribal interests and preserve local cultural heritage against forced religious conversions.

The court advised the petitioners to seek statutory remedies, such as appealing to the sub-divisional officer, before approaching the judiciary. The ruling emphasized that if individuals felt threatened or hindered in their villages, they could seek police protection.

(With inputs from agencies.)